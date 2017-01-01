Public Pro-Life Witness and Prayer at the Supreme Court on the 44 Memorial of the Roe v Wade Decision

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Pro-life community to lay hundreds of flowers at the court to remember the 59,000,000 innocent lives that have been lost through the violence of abortion and the women who have been betrayed by the abortion industry.



Group will also pray for the Trump Administration regarding replacing the open seat on the court left by the passing of Justice Scalia.



After the Presidential election and the massive "Women's March on Washington" yesterday, it is clear that abortion is one of the most pressing and critical issues facing our nation today.



Rev. Patrick J. Mahoney, Pastor of Church on the Hill and the Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, states;

"On the 44 Memorial of the tragic Roe v Wade decision, we gather to honor and remember the 59,000,000 innocent lives that have been lost through the violence of abortion. As a nation, we must always work to end violence and affirm human rights and justice for all.



"We will also be praying for President Trump with respect toward selecting a new justice after the passing of Justice Scalia. It is our hope that Mr. Trump will follow through on his pro-life promises and work toward ending abortion and defunding Planned Parenthood. A major step toward that goal would be the person the President nominates to be the next Supreme Court Justice.



"It is clear that more and more Americans are moving away from the unfettered access to abortion provided by the Roe decision. It is our prayer that abortion will end up on the scrapheap of history like slavery and segregation."

