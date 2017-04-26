Successful Entrepreneur Shares Keys to Wealth with College Graduates

A Graduate's Guide to Life by Frank J. Hanna is a roadmap to authentic success that offers a new perspective on wealth.



"One of the critical points I want to make here, as someone who lives and breathes every day in the world of finance, is that material wealth is inherently a function of hope." — Frank J. Hanna



NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Many students are told that college will be "the best four years of your life." A Graduate's Guide to Life reassures new college graduates that their best years are still ahead if they have a strategy that goes beyond what was learned in school. Author Frank J. Hanna proposes a radically different approach to wealth and success.



Hanna has been engaged in private equity and venture capital for over twenty-five years and is featured in the PBS documentary The Call of the Entrepreneur. He has advised and served on the boards of numerous think tanks and speaks frequently about macroeconomics, education, and philanthropy. Hannah's direct involvement in education reform for the last thirty years has motivated him to share fundamental life principles he believes new graduates are not exposed to in the classroom, such as:

Wealth is not merely money.



Competition has a higher purpose than simply getting ahead.



A life of happiness is simpler to attain than we imagine.

Hanna's simple message, conveyed with clarity and insight, will change your views of wealth and success. This brief read is conversational, lighthearted, and inspirational — sure to resonate with new graduates who are receptive to themes of self-awareness, hope, and community.



Beacon Publishing was founded in 1999 and is located in North Palm Beach, Florida. Beacon is committed to publishing world-class resources that inspire people to become the best-version-of-themselves. Available on Amazon and online at: beaconpublishinginc.com/product/graduates-guide



Title: A Graduate's Guide to Life: Three Things They Don't Teach You in College That Could Make All the Difference

Author: Frank J. Hanna

Publisher: Beacon Publishing

Pub date: April 26, 2017

ISBN: 978-1-942611-27-2 (hardcover)

Price: $14.95