Law Enforcement Appreciation: Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength Show 'God's Word Matters'

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT MARCIA DAVIS 972-834-5898; Contact: Marcia Davis, 972-834-5898; [email protected] BEAUMONT, Texas, Jan. 6, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength inscribed with scripture, custom-designed in response to requests from police officers, have caught the public eye as meaningful, distinctive gifts for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day by secular and faith groups this January and year-round.This month, the Christian jewelry company Shields of Strength www.shieldsofstrength.com partners with the nonprofit Point 27 point27.org to give two Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength dog tag necklaces to law enforcement officers for each Shield of Strength jewelry item of any kind purchased through January."Departments that have suffered 2016 line-of-duty deaths will be considered priority," according to Shields of Strength founder Kenny Vaughan. "After a year of tragic police shootings, pierced with controversy and conflicts over whose lives matter, the scripture on each piece of jewelry shows that 'God's Word Matters' in bringing peace and hope to the law enforcement and to all of us."In 2015, the company received requests from police officers to design an American Flag Thin Blue Line dog tag with the inscription from Matthew 5:9, 'Blessed are the peacekeepers, for they will be called children of God,'"Later, the Thin Blue Line Flag Cross design was added to the line, engraved with Proverbs 30:5, "Every word of God is flawless; He is a shield to those who take refuge in Him."In 2016, following the police ambush killings in July, Point 27 awarded the Dallas Police and Baton Rouge Police Departments Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength for every sworn officer.According to Point 27 Director, U.S. Army (Ret.) Col. David Dodd, more than 22,500 of the Thin Blue Line pieces are being worn across the country.Vaughan says, in 1998, he founded Shields of Strength, compelled to share the scriptures on dog tags that helped him overcome his fear and win the national water-ski jump championship in 1996. Vaughan's company gave Dodd custom military Shields of Strength for the troops in his command before they deployed to Afghanistan following 9/11.Dodd, after his military retirement, founded Point 27 with a mission to share God's word on Shields of Strength with members of the military, veterans and first responders and others.FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT MARCIA DAVIS 972-834-5898; [email protected]