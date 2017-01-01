3rd Annual New England-wide GO Conference on February 16-17, 2018



SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Nov. 3, 2017 /



GO Conference 2018 keynote speakers will be: Dr. Lina Abujamra, physician, author, host of Today's Single on Moody Radio, and founder of Living with Power; Jill Briscoe, pastor, speaker, author of over 40 books and executive editor of the magazine, Just Between Us; Lecrae, New York Times best-selling author of Unashamed and Grammy Award winning artist; Father James Mallon, author of Divine Renovation: From a Maintenance to a Missional Parish; Miles McPherson, senior pastor of The Rock Church in San Diego and author of Do Something: Make Your Life Count; and Dr. Soong-Chan Rah, professor of church growth and evangelism at North Park University in Chicago and author of Prophetic Lament.



GO Conference 2018 will have 18 interactive workshops that coincide with the event theme. Facilitated by New Englanders, these workshops will help attendees to discover how they can go and impact the region. An exhibition hall will showcase 60 of New England's finest ministries and resources.



GO Conference 2018 will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, February 16 and end mid-afternoon on Saturday, February 17. Attendees may commute or reserve discounted overnight lodging at participating hotels. Opportunities exist for sponsors, exhibitors and volunteers. For more details and online registration, please call toll-free 888-853-9602 or visit



Founded in 1887 as the Evangelistic Association of New England, Vision New England (VNE) has been a vibrant catalyst for inspiring, equipping and uniting the body of Christ and strengthening churches for 130 years. For details on VNE, visit

Contact: Drew Crandall, 860-871-6500SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Nov. 3, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- On February 16-17, 2018, Vision New England will host the third annual GO Conference to inspire, encourage and unite Christians and strengthen churches across the six-state region. The conference will be held at the MassMutual Center, 1277 Main Street in downtown Springfield. The theme will be Do Justice, Love Mercy, Walk Humbly and Make Disciples, based on the Bible passage in Micah 6:8. The event will feature a mix of praise and worship, prayer, plenary sessions, workshops, an exposition and networking.GO Conference 2018 keynote speakers will be: Dr. Lina Abujamra, physician, author, host of Today's Single on Moody Radio, and founder of Living with Power; Jill Briscoe, pastor, speaker, author of over 40 books and executive editor of the magazine, Just Between Us; Lecrae, New York Times best-selling author of Unashamed and Grammy Award winning artist; Father James Mallon, author of Divine Renovation: From a Maintenance to a Missional Parish; Miles McPherson, senior pastor of The Rock Church in San Diego and author of Do Something: Make Your Life Count; and Dr. Soong-Chan Rah, professor of church growth and evangelism at North Park University in Chicago and author of Prophetic Lament.GO Conference 2018 will have 18 interactive workshops that coincide with the event theme. Facilitated by New Englanders, these workshops will help attendees to discover how they can go and impact the region. An exhibition hall will showcase 60 of New England's finest ministries and resources.GO Conference 2018 will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, February 16 and end mid-afternoon on Saturday, February 17. Attendees may commute or reserve discounted overnight lodging at participating hotels. Opportunities exist for sponsors, exhibitors and volunteers. For more details and online registration, please call toll-free 888-853-9602 or visit www.GoConf.org Founded in 1887 as the Evangelistic Association of New England, Vision New England (VNE) has been a vibrant catalyst for inspiring, equipping and uniting the body of Christ and strengthening churches for 130 years. For details on VNE, visit www.VisionNewEngland.org

Share Tweet