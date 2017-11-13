'Genesis: Paradise Lost' Presents Vibrant 3D Rendering of Creation Story

This Event Addresses Creation vs Evolution Debate with Groundbreaking Images and Insights



In Cinemas Nationwide November 13 Only



Enlightening Presentation to Include Panel Discussion with Historians, Researchers, Scientists and Christian Leaders



PENSACOLA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Cutting-edge cinematography meets trusted creation science and biblical accuracy to deliver the new movie "Genesis: Paradise Lost" which brings the book of Genesis to life in RealD 3D. Using stunning visual effects and presenting careful research to explore the history and context of this highly studied and much-debated book of the Bible, the thought-provoking event will be shown in cinemas nationwide for one night on Monday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m. local time, and feature an exclusive panel discussion with leaders in both the science and faith communities. The event is presented by Fathom Events, Sevenfold Films and Creation Today.



"Over the past 150 years, we have seen an increasing attack on the idea that God created the heavens and the earth," said President of Creation Today, Eric Hovind. "By focusing on creation and the science behind it, 'Genesis: Paradise Lost' will reinforce how the universe was intelligently designed by a divine Creator."



"Genesis: Paradise Lost" presents scientific evidence on a number of controversial topics in the world of creation science:

Creation vs Evolution



Climate Change – see how the Bible wrote the answers about climate change thousands of years ago



The truth about Pangaea



Divine design is evident in biology, geology, physics, microbiology, and astronomy, and much more...

"Genesis: Paradise Lost" is intended to entertain and educate, making it an event for the whole family. The presentation will feature segments with various trusted scientists and experts including Ken Ham, Dr. David Menton, Dr. Georgia Purdom, Dr. Terry Mortenson, Dr. Tommy Mitchell, Dr. Danny Faulkner, and Ray Comfort, who will provide contextual conversation around Scriptural and scientific cases for biblical creation, and is narrated by Dr. Voddie Baucham Jr.



Tickets for "Genesis: Paradise Lost" in both 3D and 2D can be purchased online by visiting www.genesismovie.com, at participating theater box offices or www.fathomevents.com (format may vary by location.) Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 650 select movie theaters. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).



"I am so excited that the message of God's record of history at its beginning is now a 3D cinema event, and that it is already resonating with so many people," said President & CEO, Answers in Genesis and the Creation Museum, Ken Ham. "This high-tech feature for the big screen will reveal God's historic account of creation. More importantly, it will offer an invitation to the viewer to enter into a relationship with Christ."



The ancient biblical text has undergone intense scrutiny and debate over the years, inviting compelling discussion among believers and non-believers alike, as people continue to question what exactly happened "in the beginning." With incredible 3D animation, presented in RealD 3D, and interviews from top scientists and researchers, this feature-length event will show creation unfolding before the eyes of the viewer.



"We've made something that lets people know God is real, that His Son, Jesus Christ, is real, and that He offers them the priceless opportunity to know Him as their Creator and Savior," said Hovind. "The implications of accepting or rejecting God's Word are far reaching. Ultimately, this is a question of what is true. That's why we felt the need to present truth from its very beginning in 'Genesis: Paradise Lost.'"



For artwork/photos related to "Genesis: Paradise Lost," visit genesismovie.com.



Creation Today is a Bible-based 501(c)(3) ministry dedicated to boldly proclaiming the Gospel through various forms of media including DVDs, podcasts, books, articles, and curriculum. Under the leadership of President Eric Hovind, Creation Today raises money to help educate children on the truth of Creation vs Evolution, and is one of the leading ministries on apologetics, creation and evangelism. Desiring to advance synergy within the Creation Movement, CT developed the Creation Network, a growing multi-faceted outreach promoting various aspects of apologetics ministry. Most recently CT completed the world's first creation movie in stunning 3D animation. Genesis: Paradise Lost, will be released in over 650 theaters across the U.S.A. on November 13, 2017. Venturing beyond America's shores, CT has translated creation material into 42 languages and produced 132 episodes of The Creation Today Show, which now airs on 4 continents. Providing the highest level of financial accountability for 501(c)(3) organizations, CT achieved the coveted Gold Star Rating from GuideStar.org. For more information, please visit www.creationtoday.org.



Fathom Events is recognized as the leading domestic distributor of event cinema with participating affiliate theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events such as live, high-definition performances of the Metropolitan Opera, dance and theatre productions like the Bolshoi Ballet and National Theatre Live, sporting events like "Canelo Álvarez vs. Julio César Chávez, Jr.," concerts with artists like Michael Bublé, Rush and Mötley Crüe, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics film series, inspirational events such as To Joey With Love and Facing Darkness, and anime titles such as Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes and offers unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 897 locations and 1,387 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.



