Parables and Upliftv Interviews Renowned Christian Personalities at NRB

To learn more about Parables and Upliftv, please visit Contact: Jesus Pinango, 561-249-5228WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 1, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Parables, the 24/7 network that delivers thought-provoking and inspiring content, and Upliftv, the faith-based network that offers inspirational movies, TV series and documentaries, as well as a variety of ministries, are present at the NRB International Christian Media Convention – Proclaim 17.During the convention, Parables and Upliftv are conducting uplifting and motivational interviews to well-known Christian personalities, ministers and authors. These sit-down conversations, hosted by Christian singer Tony LeBron, are focused on the latest projects and future plans of each guest.Among those interviewed at the Parables and Upliftv booth are Jackie Carpenter and Cameron Arnett from the Christian View, radio personality Autumn Miles, producer Paul Blavin and the Christian vocal trio Selah – who talked about the inspiration behind their music and the great joy caused by proclaiming the word of God through their songs. Emmy Awards nominee Corbin Bernsen and former athlete turned actor TC Stalling, also stopped by the booth to share insight into how they are able to spread the word of Christ through film.Parables and Upliftv also spoke to several renowned authors including Tory Martin – Of Moose and Men, Riva Tims – When it All Comes Together, Robin Bertram – No Regrets, and New York Times bestselling author, TV personality and former Major League Baseball star Daryll Strawberry and his wife Tracy who promoted their latest book Imperfect Marriage, Help for Those Who Think It's Over.In addition, Nathan Blair from Behind the Scenes: A High School Story, a documentary style reality show that provides viewers with an unprecedented look behind the challenges of indie filmmaking, and Whitney Lynn from Ignite Your Light Kidz, a fun and educational TV show for children, announced that these series will premiere on Upliftv in the near future.Parables and Upliftv will continue to conduct interviews throughout the NRB International Christian Media Convention. This year the event is being held at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida, from February 27 to March 2, 2017.To learn more about Parables and Upliftv, please visit www.parables.tv and www.upliftv.com