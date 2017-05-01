Chrisagis Brothers with Hollywood Icons Sharing Jesus

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Chrisagis Brothers hit radio success with "It's A God Thing." The show is being heard by 6 million listeners a week. The Brothers have had the biggest names in both the Christian world and the Hollywood world of legends and iconic stars speaking about Jesus. The show runs every week on both Wilkinsradio.com and WTYM Radio. The show started as a whim that Evangelist Sherry Caudill told the brothers about and Dr. John Bashline saw the vision and felt it was needed in this time and season. So Dr. John decided to put the Brothers on the air. This was the 4th time the Brothers did their own radio show but this time it is gold.

The Brothers started with guests that are dear friends of theirs like legendary Christian recording artists: Evie Tornquist-Karlsson, Scott Wesley Brown, Russ Taff, Farrell & Farrell, David Meece, Steve Camp, Leon Patillo, Dave Boyer, Chuck Girard, Steve Archer, Stephanie Boosahda, and Chris Christian. Now the show has taken new flight and a bigger audience. With the bigger audience comes some of the world's biggest iconic legends of TV, film and music like Dolly Parton (photo left), Cheryl Ladd (photo right), Loni Anderson, Lindsay Wagner, Erik Estrada, Joe Penny, Jennifer O'Neill, Jack Scalia, Kevin Sorbo, Corbin Bersen, Cristina Ferrare, Melba Moore, Pat Boone, Mariette Hartley, and the list goes on. Some of these famous stars have known the Brothers for a lifetime and love them as does their 6 million listeners. Each star talks about their lives, struggles, family, their successful careers, and their faith in Jesus Christ.

This show is an up-lifting inspirational show like no other. A lot of it has to do with the loving hearts and personalities of the Brothers. They are very loved hosts, who the guests respect and know that the Brothers have integrity and love for each person being interviewed. The series runs every Friday on Wilkins radio at 10:30 am and on WTYM Radio every Sunday at 11 pm.

Keep checking at chrisagisbrothersministries.org for the Chrisagis Brothers latest guests and projects like the Legends Concert August 19th in Wheeling West Virginia at the Performing Arts Center at Wheeling Park High School at 6:30 pm with the greatest Grammy and Dove Christian recording artists like Phil Keaggy, Dino, Michael English, Wayne Watson, and Scott Wesley Brown. The show will be hosted by the Brothers and beautiful legendary actress and model Jennifer O'Neill.