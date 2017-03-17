E-mail Discoveries Prompt New Lawsuit Against Planned Parenthood in East Bay Area Contact: Brad Dacus, Pacific Justice Institute, 949-422-0395



FAIRFIELD, Calif., March 17, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Pacific Justice Institute filed suit this week against a Northern California affiliate of Planned Parenthood that blocked a pro-life ministry from renting office space.



In late 2014, Alpha Pregnancy Clinics of Northern California signed a lease to rent space in Vacaville just across the hall from Planned Parenthood. But before Alpha could move into the space, the property owner broke the lease. PJI filed suit on Alpha's behalf, and while prosecuting the case, it was discovered that Planned Parenthood was working behind the scene to pressure the building owner into preventing Alpha's move.



The new lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the Superior Court of Solano County, alleges interference by Planned Parenthood with Alpha's business and contractual relations, as well as civil rights violations.



Brad Dacus, president of Pacific Justice Institute, commented, "No ministry should be denied the ability to rent space based on their deeply-held beliefs. The evidence we have uncovered shows that Planned Parenthood will stop at nothing to protect its abortuaries and suppress the voices of the pro-life community. In this case, they broke the law and must be held accountable."



Alpha's first lawsuit, against the property owner, is scheduled to go to trial this summer in the Superior Court of Solano County.