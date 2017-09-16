Three to Get Married: Fr. Brian Mullady Addresses Theology of the Body Lake County Right to Life Hosts Noted Theologian, September 16 at National Shrine in Libertyville



Contact: Tom Ciesielka, 312-422-1333,



GRAYSLAKE, Ill., Sept. 11, 2017 /



The event is recommended for Catholics who want a greater understanding of the Church's essential position on marriage and sexuality, and is appropriate for teenagers and adults. The presentation is hosted by Lake County Right to Life, an organization dedicated to informing and educating the community about the value of human life.



"Father Mullady addresses the often divisive subjects of marriage, divorce and sexuality in profound, yet approachable ways," shared Bonnie Quirke, President of Lake County Right to Life. "We eagerly welcome his defense of traditional marriage in a society that has turned tradition upside down." Mullady draws from St. John Paul II's Theology of the Body, St. Thomas Aquinas and the principles of natural law to justify the Catholic teaching on marriage.



The title, "Three to Get Married," is drawn from a Biblical reference to Ecclesiastes 4:12, "a threefold cord is not quickly broken," often used to refer to marriage between a man and woman as strengthened by their mutual reliance on God. This idea was popularized by Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen in his books and speaking.



Mullady offered this in reference to his presentation, "Sex concerns the innermost spiritual being of people. It is a level of soul connection that is only intended to bind a man and woman together and last until death parts them. Catholic doctrine is clear, a man and a woman give themselves to one another through acts which are exclusively intended for marriage and complement the unique biological makeup of each gender."



A Dominican and Doctor of Sacred Theology, Mullady has openly criticized governmental endorsement of same-sex marriage. He said it, "is contrary to the natural law and is one of the things that will undercut the existence of the family and the state, because the family is the building block of the state."



The Saturday morning program begins at 8 a.m. It's free of charge and includes a light continental breakfast, but reservations are required. To register or obtain more information about "Three to Get Married," Father Brian Mullady and Lake County Right to Life, visit



While this event is geared to those who participate in the Catholic Church, it is open to anyone interested in the topic of Biblical marriage and sexuality.



About Lake County Right to Life

Lake County Right to Life was loosely formed in 1973, within months of the United States Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision, and has worked to educate and persuade the community and its leaders of the inalienable and inherent right to life of all human beings, from conception to natural death. The organization actively works to inform and educate those in Lake County and beyond about the innate value of human life and the damage caused by abortion and euthanasia. Lake County Right to Life supports and assists women and families in choosing life for their pre-born children, even in difficult situations. For more information, visit

