FRC's Mandi Ancalle to Testify Before House Subcommittee in Support of Free Speech for Churches

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Today, May 4, Family Research Council Government Affairs General Counsel, Mandi Ancalle, Esq., will testify on Capitol Hill before the House Oversight Committee regarding the importance of free speech for churches, which are restricted due to the Johnson amendment. The Johnson amendment prohibits churches and non-profits from engaging in any activity that might be interpreted as participating in, or intervening in a campaign on behalf of or in opposition to a candidate for public office, including a simple oral or written statement. The repeal of the Johnson amendment was a frequent campaign theme of then-candidate Donald Trump's successful presidential campaign.

The Free Speech Fairness Act would address the shortcomings of the Johnson Amendment which in 1954 was inserted into the tax code by Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson (D-Texas), without floor or Committee debate. The Free Speech Fairness Act is sponsored by House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), U.S. Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) and Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.). The legislation reflects the Republican Party platform language which criticizes the Johnson Amendment for restricting the "First Amendment freedoms of all non-profit organizations by prohibiting political speech."

WHO: Mandi Ancalle, Esq., Family Research Council

WHAT: House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee testimony regarding the importance of free speech for churches

WHEN: Thursday, May 4 at 10:00 AM Eastern

WHERE: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. or online at oversight.house.gov/hearing/examining-churchs-right-free-speech

