Infinion Marketing Wins AZIMA TIM Award for eCommerce Web Design Local Digital Marketing Agency recognized for expertise in web design by the Arizona Interactive Marketing Association Contact: Anthony Kirlew, 480-338-6744 PHOENIX, April 24, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Infinion Marketing, a Phoenix-based Digital Marketing Agency, was the recent recipient of a TIM Award for eCommerce Web Design by the Arizona Interactive Marketing Association (AZIMA). The company offers a variety of digital marketing services with website design being at the forefront. Company founder Anthony Kirlew stated, "It was an honor for us to receive the award, especially considering our competition… There are a lot of talented design firms in the Valley." Infinion Marketing received the award based on a website they designed for East Valley based Lifetime Leather Co , a company that creates custom leather products and has a successfully history of selling through other venues online. Lifetime Leather Co-Founder Ty Bowman could not be happier, stating "when we decided to build our own website, we had no idea what was involved. The team at Infinion Marketing has really helped us understand all of the components that go into making a successful ecommerce website and we were so excited to hear that they had won an award based on the site they built for us." The TIM Award (named after Internet pioneer Sir Timothy Berners-Lee) is a peer judged award based on how well an agency implements creativity and industry best practices within a project. Awards are judged to the standard, not against each other in a category, meaning there is no competition between entries but rather the award is given (or not given) based on the how the entry measures up to the standard. AZIMA holds this competition annually and this year's award ceremony was held at the Phoenix Art Center on March 30th. You can learn more about Infinion Marketing at www.InfinionMarketing.com About Infinion Marketing: Infinion Marketing was launched in 2010 (as AKA Internet Marketing) and is a full service Digital Marketing Agency providing Web Design, Content Marketing and Social Media Marketing services. The agency serves businesses & non-profit organizations by implementing profitable digital marketing solutions in alignment with business and profitability goals. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona and serves clients all across the United States.

