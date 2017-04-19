Infertility Awareness Week (April 23-29): Fresh Hope for Infertile Couples -- Finding God's Cure for 'Incurable' Infertility Contact: (Ms.) "Sam" Jernigan, Renaissance Consultations, 530-362-1339 (PST), [email protected]



CHAMPAIGN, Ill., April 19, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- When Dianne Leman married her college sweetheart, Happy, they dreamed of starting their careers and raising a large family. But after seven years of marriage and exhausting all medical options, they despaired of ever conceiving. Yet today she is the mother of five, and grandmother of 16. What happened? She discovered God's cure for infertility and shares her findings in her just-published book, "We're Pregnant! How to Receive God's Cure for Infertility" (Fox and Hare Publications, February, 208 pages, $14.99).



According to the CDC, one in eight couples in America struggles with the challenges of infertility (e.g. 15%)—a staggering figure. And while medical science continues making strides, after more than 40 years of interacting with couples longing for children, Dianne Leman has witnessed 150 births resulting from God's intercession--including on behalf of couples who initially didn't even know if they believed in Him.



She's co-pastor of The Vineyard Church of Central Illinois with a membership of 3,000 so this self-help guide is specifically geared to the un-churched and also provides a spiritual primer on how to access heavenly healing in seeking the blessing of children—while concurrently providing support and encouragement for the despondency and related psychological challenges which accompany infertility. Along with chronicling her own barren-to-motherhood miracle, We're Pregnant! also profiles nine other couples and their journeys to parenthood—after each similarly struggled with infertility for many years. A key lesson of the book is underscoring God wants to bestow children and an appendix of Scriptures are cited to support this and related topics of healing.



A graduate of the University of Illinois, Pastor Dianne Leman received additional training from the Vineyard Leadership Institute and Vineyard Bible Institute, and she serves on the National Executive Board for the Vineyard Churches of America—one of their 600+ U.S. churches (2400+ Vineyard Churches in 95 countries globally). She and her husband founded a church together in 1978, the Good News Center of Urbana, IL which began with just 25 people. They partnered with The Vineyard denomination in 1986.



She also leads The Vineyard's national teams for Women in Leadership and Spiritual Renewal, and is a frequent guest speaker for women's events, retreats, conferences, and workshops regionally, nationally, and internationally. To learn more visit: www.DianneLeman.com.



Press kit: www.DianneLeman.com/press-kit



