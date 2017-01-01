NFL Boycott will Continue Until Anthem is 'Properly Honored Again'



HANOVER, Penn., Sept. 27, 2017 /



"Respect for the flag is a duty, not an option," said John Horvat II, vice-president of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP).



"The NFL is turning its back on America and bending its knee to political correctness," Horvat said. "Respect for the National Anthem transcends petty politics. And every true American should stand with legitimate pride to honor the symbols of our beloved nation."



Horvat launched an online boycott of the NFL and was surprised to pick up more than 20,000 boycott pledges in less than 24 hours. Those who signed the pledge promise to "Boycott NFL football until order is restored on the field and players again honor our national anthem in the traditional manner."



View the latest number of boycott pledges here:

www.returntoorder.org/petition/boycott-the-nfl/?PKG



"By allowing players to disrespect the National Anthem, the NFL is insulting every American who cherishes and honors tradition," Horvat stated. "For now the NFL may enjoy financial success, but it has lost its reputation and honor. America's honor is not for sale. Because honor is a virtue that money can't buy. It is earned with sacrifice."



"Thank God, outrage is growing, fans are tuning out, and ratings are dropping," Horvat continued. "Our boycott will continue until the flag and anthem are property honored again."



The boycott is taking on curious and unique expressions. For example, some restaurant owners are refusing to show football on their screens. Borio's in upstate New York issued this statement:



"Due to the recent decision of the Pittsburg Stealers (sic) team to stay in the locker room during our country's National Anthem the Borio family will no longer show the NFL in our restaurant. If and when this show of disrespect ends we will be happy to show this product on (sic) our restaurant again. America is great we can all make decisions!"



For more information, contact:



John Horvat II

Phone: 717-309-7147

Email:

Website:

