Rosary Rally Against First Public Satanic Monument in US History

Contact: William Siebenmorgen, 501-358-9159



HANOVER, Penn., July 10, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The city of Belle Plaine in Minnesota has authorized the placement of a Satanic "Bowl of Wisdom" provided by the Satanic Temple at the Veteran's Memorial Park in that same city.



For the first time in U.S. history a monument to Satan has been authorized for display on public property, causing deep and widespread alarm among God fearing Americans.



In response, Catholics from several states will gather at the Veteran's Memorial Park on Saturday, July 15 to pray the rosary against the public honoring of Satan.



"What gives this rosary rally special historic meaning is the fact that on this very day, 918 years ago, the crusaders took Jerusalem from Islam," said Bernard Slobodnik, one of the coordinators of the peaceful prayer vigil. "The crusader saints will be invoked during the rosary rally as our special patrons in the spiritual war against the devil and his followers."



The monument to Satan in Belle Plaine comes on the heels of several national campaigns by the Satanic Temple, such as After School Satan Clubs in public schools, to gain acceptance for Satan in the mainstream.



Please join the rosary rally and prayerful protest against the Satanic monument at the Veteran's Memorial Park in Belle Plaine Minnesota (About 45 minutes from Minneapolis-St. Paul).

Why: To implore God and the Blessed Virgin Mary to crush Satan, and to thwart the efforts of Satanic groups to achieve mainstream acceptance of the devil.



When: Saturday, July 15 at 12:00 noon.



Where: In front of the Belle Plaine Veteran's Memorial Park

101 Commerce Drive East, Belle Plaine, MN 56011

For more information, please visit:

www.returntoorder.org/2017/06/rosary-first-public-satan-monument-america/



