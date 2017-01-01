Model Parental Rights in Child's Education Policy Proposed in Rocklin California Contact: Karen England, Capitol Resource Institute, 916-212-5607



SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 6, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Karen England of the Capitol Resource Institute: Today, we are releasing a policy that respects all parental rights. This model policy notifies and allows an opt out option for Sex Education as well as Family Life Education.



Currently, laws require schools to give notice and opt-out for Sex Ed, we are extending that to all Family Life Education. Simply because the law says that Family Life Education issues are not subject to mandatory notification, that does not prevent a school district or charter school board from, by policy, providing notification and opt-out on those subjects.



The Parental Rights in Child's Education Policy also mandates notification to parents of any physical privacy concern regarding their children and the right to excuse their child from participating in any instruction or activities that create a privacy concern. In addition, the parent has the right ask the school to provide accommodations for their child that respect that child's right to privacy.



California students have a constitutional right to bodily privacy and our public schools need to have policies that reflect that right. We are asking the Rocklin Academy of Schools adopt our Parental Rights in Child's Education policy.



Proposed Policy



ADF Legal memo supporting the policy

