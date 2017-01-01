Former Chairman of the Foundation for Moral Law Blasts Senate Leadership Fund Ad Attacking the Foundation as 'Complete Fabrication of the Facts' Contact: Jessie Deem, Foundation for Moral Law, 334-262-1245



MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 2, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judge John Bentley, former Chairman of the Foundation for Moral Law and current Board Member released the following statement Wednesday addressing the ad "FUNDS" released by Mitch McConnell's Senate Leadership Fund: "As the Chairman of the Foundation for Moral Law during 2007-2013 and a current Board Member, I've asked our General Counsel to send a Cease and Desist letter to all stations airing this false Ad about our Foundation, Kayla Moore and Judge Moore. Furthermore, I've requested our General Counsel to prepare a defamation law suit against the Senate Leadership Fund in Washington and all consultants involved in the creation of this lie.



"Not only is the Ad a complete fabrication of the facts, it is an outright attack on our belief system - that moral law is the centerpiece of our Nation's founding principle. This Ad goes beyond the pale of politics and calls into question the character and integrity of Judge Moore and the character of each individual that serves on the Board of our Foundation. The Ad falsely states salaries paid over the course of a decade as Judge Moore served our Foundation. Judge Moore has upheld his integrity over the course of his long career and our Foundation has fought for morality in our legal system - I refuse to let some corrupt politicians spread lies about us now.



"I am calling on Mr. Strange to demand this Ad be pulled from every station. If he fails to do so, he is personally endorsing this lie. In fact, I am so outraged that I am personally joining the request to have Governor Ivey have the Alabama Ethics Commission look into all past and current dealings of Luther Strange. Luther has dropped to a new low by attacking our Foundation with gross distortions and untruths.



"I have known Roy Moore since 1968 and know him to be a good and Godly man. May all Alabamians take a hard look at this election and keep fighting to preserve our moral integrity."

