www.faithdialogue.org Contact: SuperCloud, Inc. , 561-789-9474, [email protected] Faith Dialogue, Inc. , 561-855-2739, [email protected] BOCA RATON, Fla., March 1, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- SuperCloud, Inc., a cutting-edge content and media distribution company announces that it has signed a worldwide license agreement with faith-based nonprofit, Faith Dialogue, Inc., to develop and market N2GOD.TV . Under the terms of the agreement N2GOD.TV will provide and expand featured Christian content throughout the United States utilizing SuperCloud's technology. The objective of the license agreement is to initially facilitate the development and circulation of United States based Christian programs, and then to use the same technology for Christian programming in indigenous languages throughout the world.Rev. Ken Behr, the Executive Director of Faith Dialogue said, "This opportunity aligns fully with our mission to grow the unity of the Body of Christ through the proclamation of the one Gospel. We are excited to be able to provide an opportunity for Christians to 'cut their cable and drop their dish' and, more importantly, to provide no-cost entry for Christian programing starting in the United States and Canada and then into Mexico, and places in South America, Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.""This is a great, fantastic alliance between SuperCloud, Inc. and Faith Dialogue, Inc. that will serve to leverage technology for the benefit of the Kingdom of God," said SuperCloud's Founder and Chairman, Jim Devericks. N2GOD.TV Powered by SuperCloud services are in the works. SuperCloud, Inc. and Faith Dialogue, Inc. anticipate a milestone launch of N2GOD.TV at the end of Spring or early Summer of 2017.About SuperCloud, Inc.SuperCloud's enterprise network and proprietary platform can deliver live multi-channel linear TV 24/7 to any wireless or internet connected mobile device. The company allows cable companies, networks, music/radio programmers, video game publishers, live event producers and their consumers to "cut the cord." The platform can stream in excess of 2,000 channels of live linear programming simultaneously to 100+ million simultaneously connected devices worldwide.About Faith Dialogue, Inc.Faith Dialogue, based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, was founded by Rev. Ken Behr, who recently served as an Executive Pastor at Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Behr has spent the past 16 years in ministry and was ordained by the Evangelical Church Alliance after a successful career at Ford Motor Company.Faith Dialogue is a faith-based ministry dedicated to the unity of the Body of Christ based on the prayer of Jesus that the followers of Jesus Christ would be one "So that the world may know" (John 17:23). Faith Dialogue's mission through its alliance with SuperCloud, Inc., is to become the world's first completely global and cloud based Christian Multi-Media Network Provider. Faith Dialogue has advocated and participated in national events such as the National Day of Prayer. The nonprofit organization has provided training to churches and pastors both in the United States and internationally, and through its "KickStart Your Church" program, designs individualized action plans to encourage, equip, and energize the local church.For more information, please contact:SuperCloud, Inc.561-789-9474Faith Dialogue, Inc.561-855-2739