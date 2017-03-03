Knights of Columbus Support Victims of Church Bombing in Egypt

Gift of $75,000 made in wake of December attack at Coptic Church in Cairo



NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 3, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Given the ongoing needs of those affected by the bombing of St Peter's Coptic Orthodox Church in Cairo on 11 December 2016, which claimed the lives of 29 people, mostly women and children, the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council has donated $75,000 to support the families of victims.



Photo: Bishop Angaelos of the Coptic Orthodox Church in the United Kingdom holds a copy of the report prepared by the Knights of Columbus and In Defense of Christians at a press conference in March 2016. A week later, the U.S. State Department declared that ISIS's crimes against Christians and other religious minorities in the Middle East were genocide. (Photo credit: Knights of Columbus)



Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Carl A. Anderson spoke to His Grace Bishop Angaelos, General Bishop of the Coptic Orthodox Church in the United Kingdom, shortly after the bombing to arrange support for the families and communities affected by the tragic event.



Speaking on behalf of the Knights of Columbus, Supreme Knight Anderson said:

"The Knights of Columbus is honored to assist those affected by this terrible and tragic crime. Even long after events like those of December 11, the physical and emotional scars of such calamities continue to affect the victims, and it is our hope that these funds will help to heal those who have had to endure this assault. It is also our hope that this donation will highlight the solidarity we feel with our Christian brothers and sisters in Egypt. Their courage in persevering in the faith despite such attacks inspires us in our own faith, and while we are horrified by the attack, we are also deeply grateful for the Christian witness of forgiveness shown by those affected."

Commenting on the generous donation, His Grace Bishop Angaelos said:

"On behalf of His Holiness Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St Mark and the Coptic Orthodox Church, we are very thankful for the generosity of Knights of Columbus, and grateful for our ongoing relationship with them. Having worked closely with Supreme Knight Anderson and the Knights of Columbus in March 2016 on the campaign to highlight the genocide of Christians in the Middle East, we know that there is much that can be achieved when we stand together to witness for those persecuted around the world, whether in Egypt or elsewhere."

The K of C was founded in 1882 by Venerable Father Michael McGivney, a parish priest, in New Haven, Connecticut. The organization was formed to provide charitable outreach and care for the financial well-being of Catholic families, focusing on the protection of widows and orphans, and on strengthening the faith of its members. It has grown to include 1.9 million members worldwide.



The Knights set a new all-time record for charitable donations in 2015, with more than $175 million in donations and more than 73.5 million hours of service valued at $1.7 billion.