Debut Album, 'His Name Is Jesus' from Long Time Christian Musician and Artist, Kenny PAUL Hefner Featuring 10 Original Songs



BUCHANAN, Ga., Sept. 6, 2017 /



An Athens/Atlanta, Georgia native, Kenny PAUL's sound has been shaped by the gospel music traditions of his youth and the soft/folk rock music of the 70's & 80's. In a world with so many entertainment and musical choices, Kenny PAUL Hefner sets himself apart with his unique folk rock gospel sound and original, heartfelt, inspirational lyrics sure to inspire and uplift all those who have an "ear to hear."



As a life long musician, Kenny PAUL Hefner has worked with many bands and artists across multiple genres including praise & worship band, "Out On A Limb" with Scott Truran and Henry Leno and contemporary bluegrass group, "The Beulah Land Gospel Band" with Keren Leppo.



Kenny PAUL's debut album, "His Name Is Jesus" is a full-length album that documents his walk with the Lord over many years and paints a portrait of living and working the Christian life, always coming back to the core principle of holding on to the "Cross of Christ" as chronicled in the album track "Hold On." Contact: Kenny PAUL Hefner, 404-642-7093BUCHANAN, Ga., Sept. 6, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Kenny PAUL Hefner is an American contemporary Christian music artist with a folk rock gospel sound. Kenny PAUL is releasing his debut album, "His Name Is Jesus," available 9/15/2017 on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Play, and most other digital music retailers or by visiting kennyPAULhefner.com where two singles, "Hold On" and "True Blue" are available today. "I love the ministry of music and these original songs are personal and heartfelt portraits of living and working the Christian life," says the artist.An Athens/Atlanta, Georgia native, Kenny PAUL's sound has been shaped by the gospel music traditions of his youth and the soft/folk rock music of the 70's & 80's. In a world with so many entertainment and musical choices, Kenny PAUL Hefner sets himself apart with his unique folk rock gospel sound and original, heartfelt, inspirational lyrics sure to inspire and uplift all those who have an "ear to hear."As a life long musician, Kenny PAUL Hefner has worked with many bands and artists across multiple genres including praise & worship band, "Out On A Limb" with Scott Truran and Henry Leno and contemporary bluegrass group, "The Beulah Land Gospel Band" with Keren Leppo.Kenny PAUL's debut album, "His Name Is Jesus" is a full-length album that documents his walk with the Lord over many years and paints a portrait of living and working the Christian life, always coming back to the core principle of holding on to the "Cross of Christ" as chronicled in the album track "Hold On."

Share Tweet