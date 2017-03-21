The Independent Gospel Artists Alliance, Inc. Presents the 7th Annual IGAA Conference from July 6th - 8th The Independent Gospel Artists Alliance, Inc. 7th Annual IGAA Conference is set for July 6th – 8th and will feature live performances, sessions, networking opportunities and more. The conference is co-presented by Stellar Award-winning celebrity Gospel Artists Phillip Carter and Earl Bynum.



Contact: Shawn Hay, Publicist, 301-641-0814



BELTSVILLE, Md., March 21, 2017 /



Award-winning celebrity Gospel Artists Phillip Carter and Minister Earl Bynum will be hosting the Independent Gospel Artists Alliance Conference 2017 along with an all-star lineup of speakers which include: Randy Alward, Winston Chaney, Benita Bellamy, Lee Michaels and more. The Independent Gospel Artists Alliance Conference is an opportunity to provide wisdom and expert assistance and support to advance Independent Artists and their ministries. The Conference is a business and music conference that adjusts to the ever-changing needs of the Independent Artist. Therefore, conference sessions change from year to year. Recent conference sessions include Music Distribution, Independent Label Operation, Licensing & Royalties, Structuring Contracts, Marketing, Artist Branding, The REALity of Radio, and Touring Across the U.S. and Abroad, Vocal Master Class, Radio/Marketing/Promotion for Holy Hip Hop Artists, Industry Facts & Myths, and Artwork Fundamentals, Artist Development, Accounting and Tax Tips for the Independent Artist, Worship in a Dry Land, Publicity, and more.



What is the IGAA?

Independent Gospel Artists Alliance, Inc., a U.S. 501 national nonprofit organization, specializes in education, mentorship, and relationship building for artists and musicians with a focus on music entrepreneurship, technology, ministry, and artistry. Formed in 2009 by Award-winning Independent Gospel Artist Phillip Carter, the Independent Gospel Artists Alliance (IGAA) strengthens, motivates, and empowers the independent label owners and independent artists who believe in the power and participation of networking and trade. The IGAA is a leading source of education and mentorship for Gospel, Christian, and Inspirational artists.



Visit website for more confirmed speakers and special event updates, and stay connected via Twitter by following Contact: Shawn Hay, Publicist, 301-641-0814BELTSVILLE, Md., March 21, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The 7th Annual Independent Gospel Artists Alliance Conference will take place on Thursday, July 6, 2017 to Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Queen's Chapel United Methodist Church -7410 Old Muirkirk Road, Beltsville, Maryland 20705.Award-winning celebrity Gospel Artists Phillip Carter and Minister Earl Bynum will be hosting the Independent Gospel Artists Alliance Conference 2017 along with an all-star lineup of speakers which include: Randy Alward, Winston Chaney, Benita Bellamy, Lee Michaels and more. The Independent Gospel Artists Alliance Conference is an opportunity to provide wisdom and expert assistance and support to advance Independent Artists and their ministries. The Conference is a business and music conference that adjusts to the ever-changing needs of the Independent Artist. Therefore, conference sessions change from year to year. Recent conference sessions include Music Distribution, Independent Label Operation, Licensing & Royalties, Structuring Contracts, Marketing, Artist Branding, The REALity of Radio, and Touring Across the U.S. and Abroad, Vocal Master Class, Radio/Marketing/Promotion for Holy Hip Hop Artists, Industry Facts & Myths, and Artwork Fundamentals, Artist Development, Accounting and Tax Tips for the Independent Artist, Worship in a Dry Land, Publicity, and more.What is the IGAA?Independent Gospel Artists Alliance, Inc., a U.S. 501 national nonprofit organization, specializes in education, mentorship, and relationship building for artists and musicians with a focus on music entrepreneurship, technology, ministry, and artistry. Formed in 2009 by Award-winning Independent Gospel Artist Phillip Carter, the Independent Gospel Artists Alliance (IGAA) strengthens, motivates, and empowers the independent label owners and independent artists who believe in the power and participation of networking and trade. The IGAA is a leading source of education and mentorship for Gospel, Christian, and Inspirational artists.Visit website for more confirmed speakers and special event updates, and stay connected via Twitter by following @indiegospelally and Facebook Indie Gospel Artists Alliance. Please call Phillip at (301) 509-3459 or email: [email protected] for more information about event. For General and Elite Registration please visit website www.indiegospelalliance.com