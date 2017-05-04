Hoosiers Demand Senator Joe Donnelly Break with Party and Denounce Abortion Award



Indiana Right to Life's mission is to protect the right to life, especially of unborn children, through positive education, compassionate advocacy and promotion of healthy alternatives to abortion. Contact: Mike Fichter, Indiana Right to Life , 317-632-2242INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. May 4, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- On Friday, May 5, the Indiana Democratic Party will give its "Lifetime Achievement Award" to Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky's CEO, Betty Cockrum. Cockrum has overseen an estimated 100,000 abortions during her 15 years as leader of Indiana's largest abortion business. Pro-life Hoosiers are demanding that Democrat Senator Joe Donnelly, a Roman Catholic who claims to be pro-life, break with his party and denounce the abortion award.Indiana Right to Life launched a petition on Monday for Hoosiers to contact Donnelly. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 800 Hoosiers have petitioned Donnelly to denounce the award.In addition to overseeing the abortions of 100,000 children, Cockrum has sued the state of Indiana over many common sense, pro-life laws. Her latest lawsuits on behalf of Planned Parenthood are against ultrasounds and civil rights protections for unborn children with disabilities like Down syndrome."Indiana Right to Life continues to wait for Sen. Donnelly to denounce his party honoring an individual who has overseen the destruction of an estimated 100,000 children," said Mike Fichter, President and CEO of Indiana Right to Life. "Why should Ms. Cockrum receive a 'Lifetime Achievement Award' when her legacy is the fact that she helped sentence 100,000 children to a lifetime limited to only a few weeks?"Sen. Donnelly campaigned on being pro-life and has continued to make that claim to his constituents, despite blocking pro-life legislative measures at nearly every opportunity. He knows abortion on demand is a losing issue, especially in our state. But his party is tone-deaf and continues to go all-in on abortion. National Democratic Party Committee Chair Tom Perez recently demanded that all Democrats desiring party support must give full fidelity to abortion on demand. What will Sen. Donnelly say about abortion as he campaigns to retain his Senate seat in 2018? Will he still be 'pro-life?'"Visit p2a.co/XjM0Wp1 to learn more about the petition to Donnelly, urging him to denounce his party's award to Cockrum.Indiana Right to Life's mission is to protect the right to life, especially of unborn children, through positive education, compassionate advocacy and promotion of healthy alternatives to abortion.

