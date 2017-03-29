Google Censors Sites Critical of Islamic Terrorism -- 10,000 Google Employees Use New Google Guidelines (Link Below)

Contact Randall Terry, 304-289-3700



WASHINGTON, March 29, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Many internet searches critical of Muhammad, or Salafi or Fundamentalist Islam – searches that should lead to the new movie series "What would Mohammad Do: Islamic Terrorism Explained" by Randall Terry (www.WWMD-TV.com) and other sites critical of Islam - are purposely censored by the multi-billion dollar behemoth GOOGLE.com.



The landing pages simply do not appear after various search queries are made.



Google is fixated on keeping radical Islam from being properly exposed in this movie series which chronicles the history and teachings of the Founder of Islam - Muhammad.



Many news websites that contain a story critical of Islam do not appear as a landing page after a query has been made.



The Google manual states: "Please assign the Upsetting­Offensive flag to all web results that contain upsetting or offensive content from the perspective of users in your locale, even if the result satisfies the user intent." Pg. 127



"I've never seen this kind of online censorship outside of China" said Nationally syndicated radio host Roger Fredinburg, of Homeland Security Radio.



"This is an UN-American, anti-Christian bias like nothing I've ever seen in our history," he said.



This censorship was originally exposed by SearchEngineLand.com in an article released March 14, 2017.



searchengineland.com/google-flag-upsetting-offensive-content-271119



Associated Press reported on this discovery on March 16, but the story was only posted on major news sites in England and India.



Daily Mail: www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4321146/Google-adds-tool-flag-offensive-search-results.html



Economic Times of India: economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/internet/google-adds-tool-to-flag-offensive-search-results/articleshow/57676818.cms



No major American media outlets posted the stories, which exposed Google's censorship.



The 160 page training document is here.

See Pages 119, and 127-132 for exact training regarding Islam, and "offensive content."



Randall Terry, Writer and Producer of What Would Muhammad Do? states:

"This series took two years to produce. The research is above reproach, using only primary ancient Islamic sources. I have a Masters Degree in Diplomacy and International Terrorism from Norwich University. Yet this series, and all the truth it contains, are being thrown into a cyber dumpster - or "burned in cyber space" – probably by a 20-something year old, who is uneducated, and 'offended' by the content.



"Google has placed graduate level research under the control of 10,000 low paid cyber police…political thought cops who decide what searchers will find and see."

Mr. Terry is available to discuss this egregious act of censorship by GOOGLE in the United States, as well as the origin and objectives of Islamic Jihadists, and their pursuit of the Caliphate.



To interview Randall Terry, call 304-289-3700. Media can see portions of the series – including the research at www.WWMD-TV.com.

