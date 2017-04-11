500 Years Later -- What Have We Learned? Prolific Christian author bridges the divide between the world's two largest Christian denominations



While he acknowledges that there still are significant differences between Catholics and Protestants, Kreeft emphasizes that they agree on the single most important issue: justification. He's direct, simple and even confrontational, but he takes a vertical, not horizontal, approach by "directing arrows not against each other (Protestant or Catholic) but against our own hearts and minds and wills."



In CATHOLICS AND PROTESTANTS, Kreeft provides a fair and insightful path toward bringing Catholics and Protestants into closer union with each other. Above all, Kreeft says that this work is simple, not easy, or obvious, but condensed. It — like all of reality — is Christocentric. Its purpose is to be "like an Australian sheep dog, herding and hectoring Christ's separated sheep back to His face. For that is the only way they can ever return back to each other."



"Peter Kreeft, one of our finest Christian writers today, has given us a passionate plea for Christian unity, one that builds upon the great common core of Christian belief confessed by faithful Protestants and Catholics alike," Timothy George, dean of Beeson Divinity School of Samford University, says of CATHOLICS AND PROTESTANTS. "A volume full of faith — and hope."



