Calvary University Announces the Burnham Center for Global Engagement Contact: Josh Paxton,

816-322-0110



KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 30, 2017 /



Calvary University is honored to announce the founding of the Burnham Center for Global Engagement. The Burnham Center reflects Calvary's commitment to global ministry and will serve as the central point for Calvary's cross-cultural ministry training. The training in the Intercultural Studies Program includes overseas mission opportunities, participating on the Student Missions Committee, and more. Work is already underway to expand Calvary’s cross-cultural education programs for its students.



Martin and Gracia Burnham, a recognizable name for many, represent alumni who have faithfully advanced the gospel message. After completing college in preparation for mission work, the Burnhams served with New Tribes Mission, now Ethnos360, in the Philippines for 17 years before being kidnapped in 2001 by Abu Sayyaf militants. In June 2002, after more than a year in captivity, the Philippine military attempted to rescue them, during which Martin was tragically killed in the resulting gunfight. Though wounded, Gracia was rescued and able to return home. She has since become a writer, an international speaker, and an inspiration to people who desire global engagement for the sake of the gospel. Her story continues to embolden many to face adversity in their own lives and move ahead in taking the gospel to unreached people.



Martin and Gracia already possessed deep ties to Calvary University as Gracia's father taught at the school in the Bible and Theology Department. Gracia continues to remain a frequent presence at Calvary, and recently gave the commencement address at Calvary's 2017 graduation ceremony.



The faculty and staff of Calvary University are grateful to Martin and Gracia for their faithful service on the mission field. The Burnham Center for Global Engagement will serve as the next chapter in Calvary's legacy of training Christians to reach the nations for Christ.

