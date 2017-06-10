Victory: CNN Muslim Host Reza Aslan Fired for Calling President 'Piece of Sh*t'

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- "We have used our daily TV show - Voice Of Resistance - to disseminate CNN's contact info, and demand the firing of Reza Aslan. The flood of complaints worked." -- Randall Terry



Randall Terry released an expose' of Aslan, showing that Aslan had covered up cases of rape and sexual slavery.



See video here



"May Aslan drift into obscurity, until he abandons his false religion, and finds his way back to Jesus Christ; True God of True God."



Background:



After the June 3 Muslim terrorist attack in London, President Trump tweeted:

"We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

Muslim propagandist and CNN host, Reza Aslan, tweeted in response:

"This piece of sh*t [President Trump] is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He's an embarrassment to humankind."

(See image of Reza Aslan tweet at: www.thegatewaypundit.com/wp-content/uploads/Reza-Aslan-Trump-Tweet-575x394.jpg)



In Mr. Terry's recently released documentary, "What Would Muhammad Do?" he showed that Aslan was a known liar and propagandist, covering up certain crimes of Muslim terrorists. (Go to www.WWMD-TV.com and watch episode four for full details.



Mr. Terry further states: "I renew my offer to debate Aslan, in any American city, regarding Muhammad's sexual crimes against Islam, and the fact that rape and sexual slavery are an inherent part of Sharia Law. But as with most bullies and liars, I doubt Mr. Aslan has the courage for such a confrontation."

