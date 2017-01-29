Franks Issues Statement Supporting POTUS' Rationale for Extreme Vetting

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Today President Trump issued a statement (below) regarding the Executive Order concerning extreme vetting of immigrants from countries with terrorism ties. Congressman Trent Franks (photo) made the following statement in response to the President's Executive Order and the ensuing hysteria from the Left:

"I agree with the President's statement on the Executive Order on immigration. Once the implementation has been smoothed out, the Executive Order will ultimately ensure those who want to come to America, those who respect and share our values, will find a welcome refuge through "the golden door". Those tired, poor, and huddled masses, those homeless and tempest-tossed, who are willing to respect our Constitution and way of life, will be granted asylum and maybe even a new home. Those who wish to do us harm or who despise the values which make us great will no longer be naively welcomed with open arms."

January 29, 2017

President Donald J. Trump Statement Regarding Recent Executive Order Concerning Extreme Vetting

"America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say. My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror. To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days. I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering."