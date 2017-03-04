Arlington, VA March 4, 2017 -- National Council of Catholic Women Celebrates 97 Years



ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2017



Historic milestones in the NCCW history include: a White House reception for delegates from the first NCCW Convention in 1921, address by President Dwight D. Eisenhower at the 1954 Convention in Boston, Mother Teresa's first trip to the United States to speak at the 1960 NCCW Convention in Las Vegas and NCCW's presence at the historic signing of the Equal Pay for Equal Work Bill in 1963 with President John F. Kennedy.



Today, NCCW continues its long-standing tradition as Catholic leaders at the intersection of Church and society by providing resources that answer the most pressing issues facing society today—human trafficking, domestic violence, pornography, evangelization, and temporary care giving through the Respite program. In response to the increase in numbers of women seeking to enter religious orders, a Vocation Purse Club was established to provide financial aid to women seeking this vocation. "During our 97 years of existence, NCCW has promoted solutions to current societal concerns by developing programs or volunteering to serve those with needs," said Sheila Hopkins, NCCW President.



