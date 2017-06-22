Victory -- Judge Dismisses Charges Against Daleiden... For Now



Contact: Alexandra Snyder, Life Legal Defense Foundation , 202-717-7371NAPA, Calif., June 22, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Attorneys for David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt appeared in court today arguing for the dismissal of 14 felony charges filed against David and Sandra. The court ruled in their favor on each charge! Each charge was dismissed. although with "leave to amend," meaning the Attorney General can modify and refile his complaint.In March, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed 15 felony charges against David and Sandra—one charge for each of fourteen alleged "confidential conversations" and one charge for conspiracy under California's eavesdropping statute. It should be noted that California law does not prohibit eavesdropping on or recording conversations that take place in public gatherings, as there would be no expectation of confidentiality in such settings.The judge ruled that the charges filed by the Attorney General failed to state sufficient distinguishing facts and to name the accusers in each count of the complaint. Because of the ambiguous nature of the AG's complaint, it is possible that multiple charges were filed for a single conversation."Life Legal has maintained that the felony charges against David and Sandra are without merit and should be dismissed in their entirety," said Alexandra Snyder, Executive Director for the Life Legal Defense Foundation. "David and Sandra got on the wrong side of Planned Parenthood and its cronies, but they are clearly on the right side of the law."About Life Legal Defense FoundationLife Legal Defense Foundation was established in 1989, and is a nonprofit organization composed of attorneys and other concerned citizens committed to giving helpless and innocent human beings of any age, and their advocates, a trained and committed voice in the courtrooms of our nation. For more information about the Life Legal Defense Foundation, visit www.lldf.org

