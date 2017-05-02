Mat Staver Meets with VP Pence on Israel Independence Day

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Vice President Mike Pence has invited pro-Israel leaders to meet at the White House in commemoration of Israel's Independence Day. Joining the commemorative meeting will be Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel, President of Christians in Defense of Israel, and Founder and President of Covenant Journey.

During this historic celebration of Israel's Independence Day, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is expected to vote on a proposed anti-Semitic resolution condemning Israel. Drafted by Arab states, the UNESCO resolution rejects Israel's sovereignty over Jerusalem and denies any Jewish connection to key holy sites. All 100 U.S. senators signed a letter asking U.N. Secretary General António Guterres to address and correct this shameful discrimination against Israel.



Independence Day is founded on the declaration of the establishment of the State of Israel by the Jewish leadership led by Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion on May 14, 1948. The Israeli Air Force will celebrate Independence Day with its much-celebrated annual aerial display over Israel, including the first flight in 2017 of the American made stealth Israeli F-35i fighter jet. The "I" following "F35" stands for "Israel" because Israel removes some of the technology in the jets it purchases and installs its own advanced technology.

"I am honored to join Vice President Pence and other key pro-Israel leaders to celebrate Israel's Independence Day at the White House," said Staver. "I am encouraged that the Trump administration is sending a clear message to the U.N. to finally honor Israel's right to exist. It is past time we stopped imposing failed ideas on Israel. We must stand with Israel and against anti-Semitism," said Staver.

Who has heard such a thing?



Who has seen such things?



Shall a land be born in one day?



Shall a nation be brought forth in one moment?



For as soon as Zion was in labor



she brought forth her children....



Rejoice with Jerusalem, and be glad for her,



all you who love her;



rejoice with her in joy,



all you who mourn over her. Isaiah 66:8,10

Liberty Counsel is an international nonprofit, litigation, education, and policy organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and the family since 1989, by providing pro bono assistance and representation on these and related topics.

Christians in Defense of Israel is an education and advocacy organization.

Covenant Journey provides Christian college-age students who have leadership potential with a life-changing journey in Israel to strengthen their Christian faith and equip them to be goodwill ambassadors for Israel. Students who are selected pay $500 and the rest of the journey is underwritten, including flights, tour bus, hotels, food, tour guide, leaders, speakers, and more.