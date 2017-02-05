New Hope in New Smyrna Contact: Dr. Andrew T. Knight, Pastor,

When: Opening Day – February 5, 2017 at 9AM, 10AM, and 5PM service times. Contact: Dr. Andrew T. Knight, Pastor,386-478-8156, www.CEF.gives , Skype: andrew.knight894NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 25, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Dr. Andrew Knight relocated to New Smyrna Beach in February of last year. He is originally from Connecticut moved to Florida three and one half years ago by order of his doctor. While opening another church in the Boston area twenty-one years ago he was in a house fire that left him with 4th degree burns on 80% of his body, and spent almost one year in the hospital. After much research all around the State of Florida Knight found that New Smyrna Beach to be just the right place to settle. He is no stranger to Florida as he attended Pensacola Christian College from 1989-1993, and served in the U.S. Air Force at Eglin AFB, FL. After helping another church out in the area a neighbor suggested that he rent the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in New Smyrna Beach. The building was available to rent for the church's first home. Dr. Knight has two books in print and is working on a third manuscript.The Constitution Baptist Church is an independent church which will have a special outreach to Veterans, Military, Police, Fire, First Responders, and the community at large. The church will also emphasize leadership training and children's ministry, and training pastors to become missionaries and to start new churches across America.471 Old Mission Rd. – New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168Because there is a spiritual element in Florida relative to the states growth of 1,000 people per day ( www.bizjournals.com/tampabay/blog/morning-edition/2015/12/florida-population-tops-20-million.html ). People move here from all over the country and the world, and when they arrive they begin to look for a place to worship. Also, when people move here from other parts of the country they leave behind family, friends and former co-workers. Relocating to Florida takes some right things to happen in order to connect to their new state and community. One aspect that helps people in their connectedness to others is finding a faith community to belong too. Their new faith community not only provides worship but also, a family to connect too, and people to network with which help connect new people to the other things that they need in the community.Opening Day – February 5, 2017 at 9AM, 10AM, and 5PM service times.