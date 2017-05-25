First Gospel-Centered Show Comes to Broadway "Celebrity Confessions: Live from Broadway"



Jordan Scott Gilbert, an Acclaimed Award-Winning Broadway/TV/Film Producer and Actor, Brings Provocative and Intimate Faith-Based Show to the Stage in Celebrity Confessions: Live from Broadway



Contact: Melinda Ronn, 917-743-7836,



NEW YORK, May 25, 2017 /



"Celebrity Confessions: Live from Broadway" is a live Off-Broadway show in New York City that invites you to spend an intimate evening with personalities from Broadway, TV, and Film, as they reveal their most personal stories -- including testimonies of faith in God and revelations of overcoming life's biggest issues. Each show has its own guests and is never the same twice. The show is unique and seemingly one of a kind among the line-up of current Broadway and Off-Broadway shows on their first, second, and third runs. And the show's creator, director and producer, Gilbert, is just as unique as his show.



Gilbert is one of the youngest Award Winning Broadway Producers and Performers in Broadway Theatrical history, being the first ever recipient of the Broadway Producer of the Year Award for "Ghost The Musical," which received 3 Tony® Award and Drama League Award nominations, as well as a Drama Desk Award. He has worked with some of the most successful actors, singers, writers, composers, directors, and producers in the world and is the President of his own independent production and casting companies, representing Film, Television, and Theatrical productions worldwide.



"The goal of 'Celebrity Confessions' is to bring the good news of salvation to a world that is very much hostile to the gospel. To show the public that there is truth to walk in, freedom from the bondage of the mind and body, and hope for a better future, and that these things are not just poetic things to strive for, but reality. The 'stars' participating in the show have lived dramatic lives and have experienced everything that the world has to offer but with no true fulfillment until meeting Christ," states Gilbert.



"Celebrity Confessions: Live from Broadway" could very well be a big hit – and just as importantly open the door to a faith-based market and audience that has not successfully been tapped on Broadway as it has in movies and book publishing.



"Movies like 'The Passion Of The Christ,' which has grossed over $600 Million alone, and recent Christian films like 'God's Not Dead' and 'War Room,' which have grossed over $60 Million each are a testament to how there is huge Box Office potential in Christian entertainment for investors. About 75% of Americans identify as Christian. As a Jewish believer, producing live Christian based theatre is a personal goal that I have had in my spiritual walk. The impact of this type of entertainment for Christians is not only for temporal enjoyment, but for spiritual edification as well. As for non-Christian audiences, some of the most successful musicals of all time have had Biblical themes, from the convict turned saint Jean Valjean in the billion dollar worldwide phenomenon 'Les Misérables,' to the worldwide hit 'Jesus Christ Superstar.' Christian based theatre can invite a universal audience and make for powerful, enjoyable, moving, passionate, and even romantic storytelling that people can relate to on some level, no matter what their religious backgrounds or spiritual beliefs are," concludes Gilbert.



Gilbert is not the only one that is excited about "Celebrity Confessions: Live from Broadway" and its ability to break new ground. Dr. David Christian Anderson, President of the Christian ministry, Mastermedia, says, "Jordan Scott Gilbert has given us a wonderful gift of the opportunity to spend an evening together with the world's storytellers of Broadway, television, and film, as they open up and share their own personal stories. These intimate, no holds barred encounters will surprise you, sadden you, encourage you, and above all, change you! Mr. Gilbert's hope is that 'Celebrity Confessions' will bring a positive message of faith and hope to today's world."



**Buy tickets NOW Online at



Jordan Scott Gilbert Bio

Jordan Scott Gilbert is a Producer, Director, Actor, and Singer. Gilbert Co-Produced the 3-Time TONY® AWARD nominated and DRAMA DESK AWARD winning Broadway production of GHOST THE MUSICAL with Paramount Pictures, for which he was named the first ever BROADWAY PRODUCER OF THE YEAR by Examiner and Broadway Global, and has received a DRAMA LEAGUE AWARD nomination, among other honors. GHOST was directed by TONY® AWARD winner Matthew Warchus with music and lyrics written by multiple GRAMMY® AWARD winners Dave Stewart from "Eurythmics" and Glen Ballard, with a book by ACADEMY® AWARD winner Bruce Joel Rubin. Gilbert also Co-Produced on "Godspell/Wicked/Disney" composer Stephen Schwartz's London revival of PIPPIN, starring TONY® AWARD winner Frances Ruffelle.

Contact: Melinda Ronn, 917-743-7836, [email protected] NEW YORK, May 25, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Award Winning Broadway/TV/Film producer and actor, Jordan Scott Gilbert, is bringing a new kind of show to town – a provocative and intimate piece that is sure to surprise, shock, entertain, and CHANGE your life. "Celebrity Confessions: Live from Broadway" will open on Monday, June 12th at 7:00 p.m. at the Actors Temple Theatre, 330 West 47th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenue) in New York City."Celebrity Confessions: Live from Broadway" is a live Off-Broadway show in New York City that invites you to spend an intimate evening with personalities from Broadway, TV, and Film, as they reveal their most personal stories -- including testimonies of faith in God and revelations of overcoming life's biggest issues. Each show has its own guests and is never the same twice. The show is unique and seemingly one of a kind among the line-up of current Broadway and Off-Broadway shows on their first, second, and third runs. And the show's creator, director and producer, Gilbert, is just as unique as his show.Gilbert is one of the youngest Award Winning Broadway Producers and Performers in Broadway Theatrical history, being the first ever recipient of the Broadway Producer of the Year Award for "Ghost The Musical," which received 3 Tony® Award and Drama League Award nominations, as well as a Drama Desk Award. He has worked with some of the most successful actors, singers, writers, composers, directors, and producers in the world and is the President of his own independent production and casting companies, representing Film, Television, and Theatrical productions worldwide."The goal of 'Celebrity Confessions' is to bring the good news of salvation to a world that is very much hostile to the gospel. To show the public that there is truth to walk in, freedom from the bondage of the mind and body, and hope for a better future, and that these things are not just poetic things to strive for, but reality. The 'stars' participating in the show have lived dramatic lives and have experienced everything that the world has to offer but with no true fulfillment until meeting Christ," states Gilbert."Celebrity Confessions: Live from Broadway" could very well be a big hit – and just as importantly open the door to a faith-based market and audience that has not successfully been tapped on Broadway as it has in movies and book publishing."Movies like 'The Passion Of The Christ,' which has grossed over $600 Million alone, and recent Christian films like 'God's Not Dead' and 'War Room,' which have grossed over $60 Million each are a testament to how there is huge Box Office potential in Christian entertainment for investors. About 75% of Americans identify as Christian. As a Jewish believer, producing live Christian based theatre is a personal goal that I have had in my spiritual walk. The impact of this type of entertainment for Christians is not only for temporal enjoyment, but for spiritual edification as well. As for non-Christian audiences, some of the most successful musicals of all time have had Biblical themes, from the convict turned saint Jean Valjean in the billion dollar worldwide phenomenon 'Les Misérables,' to the worldwide hit 'Jesus Christ Superstar.' Christian based theatre can invite a universal audience and make for powerful, enjoyable, moving, passionate, and even romantic storytelling that people can relate to on some level, no matter what their religious backgrounds or spiritual beliefs are," concludes Gilbert.Gilbert is not the only one that is excited about "Celebrity Confessions: Live from Broadway" and its ability to break new ground. Dr. David Christian Anderson, President of the Christian ministry, Mastermedia, says, "Jordan Scott Gilbert has given us a wonderful gift of the opportunity to spend an evening together with the world's storytellers of Broadway, television, and film, as they open up and share their own personal stories. These intimate, no holds barred encounters will surprise you, sadden you, encourage you, and above all, change you! Mr. Gilbert's hope is that 'Celebrity Confessions' will bring a positive message of faith and hope to today's world."**Buy tickets NOW Online at www.CelebrityConfessionsBroadway.com or By Phone: 212-239-6200 OR 800-447-7400.**Jordan Scott Gilbert BioJordan Scott Gilbert is a Producer, Director, Actor, and Singer. Gilbert Co-Produced the 3-Time TONY® AWARD nominated and DRAMA DESK AWARD winning Broadway production of GHOST THE MUSICAL with Paramount Pictures, for which he was named the first ever BROADWAY PRODUCER OF THE YEAR by Examiner and Broadway Global, and has received a DRAMA LEAGUE AWARD nomination, among other honors. GHOST was directed by TONY® AWARD winner Matthew Warchus with music and lyrics written by multiple GRAMMY® AWARD winners Dave Stewart from "Eurythmics" and Glen Ballard, with a book by ACADEMY® AWARD winner Bruce Joel Rubin. Gilbert also Co-Produced on "Godspell/Wicked/Disney" composer Stephen Schwartz's London revival of PIPPIN, starring TONY® AWARD winner Frances Ruffelle.

Share Tweet