In her new role, Stackis' primary responsibilities will include management of PureFlix.com's engineering and product teams, as well as the company's operations/customer service divisions.



Stackis has extensive experience in the engineering and video technology space, having held key business leadership roles at Arris, Scientific Atlanta/CISCO, Motorola and several start-ups. Her experience spans several arenas—including Internet-based video, TV, Satellite and Cable TV— and is expected to pay dividends for Pure Flix.com, which just celebrated its second anniversary.



"We thrilled to have a person of Debbie's caliber joining us at this important time of the company's lifecycle," PureFlix.com CEO Greg Gudorf said. "There simply aren't a lot of people in the streaming video space with Debbie's credentials and we're looking to her to help us reach new milestones."



The hiring comes amid continued growth for the streaming service, whose subscriber base continues to rise along with the number of titles available to subscribers. As of early June, more than 6,500 titles are available, including original content like the "Pure Flix Comedy All-Stars," movies, documentaries and kids programming.



