Operation Rescue Applauds Trump's Nomination of Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- President Donald J. Trump announced this evening that he has nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. Gorsuch will fill the vacancy left by the untimely death last year of conservative champion Justice Antonin Scalia.

"We want to express our thanks to President Trump for nominating a man of such stellar quality as Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. "One of the reasons I endorsed Trump for president was because of the strong promises he made to pro-life leaders. Now, after less than two weeks in office, he is keeping those promises, and we are very encouraged. He has proved himself to be a man of his word."

Judge Gorsuch has impeccable academic credentials, holding an undergraduate degree from Columbia University, and law degrees from Harvard and Oxford.

He was appointed to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit by former President George W. Bush and was easily confirmed on a voice vote. This reflects on how highly respected he is as jurist on both sides of the aisle.

While he has not ruled on abortion cases, he is known to hold an originalist view of the law, interpreting it in light of the original meaning of the Constitution.

In 2006, Gorsuch penned a book titled The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia, in which he stated, "all human beings are intrinsically valuable and the intentional taking of human life by private persons is always wrong."

Gorsuch ruled in favor of religious liberty by ruling against the Obamacare mandate that forced employers with deeply held religious views, such as the Little Sisters of the Poor and Hobby Lobby, to pay for insurance coverage that included certain contraceptives. He noted that the mandate would force those with religious objections to "underwrite payments for drugs or devices that can have the effect of destroying a fertilized human egg."

"We look forward to speedy hearings on Judge Gorsuch's nomination, and urge the Senate to expedite his confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court," said Newman.

