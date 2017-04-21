Mother Dolores Hart, OSB -- 'The Nun Who Kissed Elvis' -- To Speak at the Leo House in New York City Contact: Ashley Bryant,

The Leo House,

646-791-3528 ext 222



NEW YORK, April 21, 2017



Before taking her religious vows to become a Roman Catholic Benedictine nun in 1966, Mother Hart was a prominent actress in Hollywood, making ten films in five years and playing opposite such leading men as Elvis Presley, Montgomery Clift and Robert Wagner. Last year, she celebrated her Golden Jubilee of 50 years of vowed life at the Abbey of Regina Laudis in Bethlehem, CT, where she continues to serve the monastic community today.



A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the second phase of the Abbey's New Horizons Building Project, which will include a complete rebuilding of the original chapel, transformation of an existing dormitory into an urgently needed infirmary, and much-needed improvements to living spaces, workshops, offices and public spaces. Founded in 1947, the Abbey is a community of contemplative Benedictine women dedicated to the praise of God through prayer and work.



"The Leo House is thrilled to welcome Mother Hart back for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of inspiration for Catholics and non-Catholics alike," explained David Smith, Executive Director of The Leo House. "Her faith, integrity and commitment to service come through loud and clear every time she speaks, and we're honored to support the vision she and her fellow Benedictine sisters have to continue the inspiration and faith of the Abbey."



This once-in-a-lifetime event will be held at The Leo House at 332 W. 23rd Street on May 15, and doors will open at 5:30 pm. Tickets are $24.99 per person, and can be purchased at the door, via phone at (646) 791-3528 (x222) or online at



About The Leo House

The Leo House is a nonprofit Catholic guesthouse dedicated to offering affordable housing for people of all faiths, including the clergy, students, travelers and those visiting sick friends and relatives. Originally established in the Battery Park area in 1889 by papal certification by Pope Leo XIII, The Leo House moved to its current Chelsea location in 1926, and is ranked #13 out of 192 by TripAdvisor for Specialty Housing in New York City.



Event Page:

