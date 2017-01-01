Baby Part Profiteers Drop Lawsuit Against Daleiden



NAPA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2017 /



StemExpress, a fetal tissue broker that purchased aborted babies from Planned Parenthood and then sold them for a profit, today filed a notice of dismissal in its suit against Daleiden.



In announcing the dismissal of the lawsuit, Daleiden and the Center of Medical Progress credited the work of Katie Short, Life Legal's VP of Legal Affairs, and the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund in bringing about this victory.



Daleiden's 8th video showed StemExpress CEO Cate Dyer discussing the purchase of fetal body parts from Planned Parenthood. In this video, Dyer notes the importance of ensuring profitability for abortion providers. She can also be seen laughing as she describes the procedure for shipping the babies' bodies so as not to alarm the recipients who will see their intact faces.



StemExpress sold the parts to universities and research facilities at a substantial markup. The body parts broker has been referred to the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice for investigation and possible criminal prosecution for its role in the illegal trafficking of fetal body parts.



In August, McDermott, Will and Emery, the high-priced Chicago-based law firm that represented StemExpress inexplicably withdrew from the case over Dyer's objections.



"Life Legal is thrilled that StemExpress has dropped its meritless lawsuit," said Alexandra Snyder, Executive Director of the Life Legal Defense Foundation. "We have always maintained that the allegations raised in the lawsuit were baseless and that the suit was only filed to punish David Daleiden for exposing the truth about the StemExpress' role in the illegal trafficking of fetal body parts."



Life Legal continues to defend Daleiden in two other lawsuits filed against him by the National Abortion Federation and Planned Parenthood. Contact: Alexandra Snyder, Life Legal Defense Foundation , 202-717-7371NAPA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The first lawsuit filed against Life Legal client David Daleiden after he exposed the abortion industry's trade in baby body parts has been dropped!StemExpress, a fetal tissue broker that purchased aborted babies from Planned Parenthood and then sold them for a profit, today filed a notice of dismissal in its suit against Daleiden.In announcing the dismissal of the lawsuit, Daleiden and the Center of Medical Progress credited the work of Katie Short, Life Legal's VP of Legal Affairs, and the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund in bringing about this victory.Daleiden's 8th video showed StemExpress CEO Cate Dyer discussing the purchase of fetal body parts from Planned Parenthood. In this video, Dyer notes the importance of ensuring profitability for abortion providers. She can also be seen laughing as she describes the procedure for shipping the babies' bodies so as not to alarm the recipients who will see their intact faces.StemExpress sold the parts to universities and research facilities at a substantial markup. The body parts broker has been referred to the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice for investigation and possible criminal prosecution for its role in the illegal trafficking of fetal body parts.In August, McDermott, Will and Emery, the high-priced Chicago-based law firm that represented StemExpress inexplicably withdrew from the case over Dyer's objections."Life Legal is thrilled that StemExpress has dropped its meritless lawsuit," said Alexandra Snyder, Executive Director of the Life Legal Defense Foundation. "We have always maintained that the allegations raised in the lawsuit were baseless and that the suit was only filed to punish David Daleiden for exposing the truth about the StemExpress' role in the illegal trafficking of fetal body parts."Life Legal continues to defend Daleiden in two other lawsuits filed against him by the National Abortion Federation and Planned Parenthood.