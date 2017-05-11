National Council of Catholic Women Celebrates 97 Years at Their 2017 Convention in Dallas, TX



WASHINGTON, May 11, 2017 /



Held at the beautiful Hilton Anatole in the Dallas Design District—minutes from art galleries, shopping and airports and a doable drive for many—the 2017 Convention allows Council sisters from across the country to join in prayer and fellowship; become empowered through workshops on spirituality, leadership, and service; hear inspiring speakers; celebrate moving liturgies; and visit the jam-packed exhibit hall.



"Convention is always a special time to share, pray together, and celebrate the gifts of women. We embrace the corporal and spiritual works of mercy as requested by His Holiness, Pope Francis, and call all women to see our joy as we live the Gospel message," said Sheila Hopkins, NCCW President.



Speakers for the 2017 National Convention include: Mary Rice Hasson, a Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C. where she directs the Catholic Women's Forum, an initiative that responds to Pope Francis' call for Catholic women to assume a higher profile within the Church; Stacy Thomlison, missionary for the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS); Dale Recinella, Catholic lay chaplain to death row inmates as well as author of several books on the death penalty; and Mother Susan Catherine, a former Nacogdoches County judge who founded the order of the Daughters of Divine Hope in 2010. The order welcomes women over the age of 25, with a particular openness to widows and older women.



The Convention early bird rate of $300 expires on June 30, 2017. Visit



NCCW's mission is to act through its members to support, empower and educate all Catholic women in spirituality, leadership and service. Its programs respond with Gospel values to the needs of the Church and society in the modern world. To request an interview with NCCW President Sheila Hopkins, contact Contact: Laraine Bennett, National Council of Catholic Women , 703-224-0990WASHINGTON, May 11, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The National Council of Catholic Women, founded March 4, 1920, will celebrate its 97th year of service to God and the Church at their annual Convention September 6-9, 2017 in Dallas, Texas with the theme: Catholic Women: Living the Joy of the Gospel.Held at the beautiful Hilton Anatole in the Dallas Design District—minutes from art galleries, shopping and airports and a doable drive for many—the 2017 Convention allows Council sisters from across the country to join in prayer and fellowship; become empowered through workshops on spirituality, leadership, and service; hear inspiring speakers; celebrate moving liturgies; and visit the jam-packed exhibit hall."Convention is always a special time to share, pray together, and celebrate the gifts of women. We embrace the corporal and spiritual works of mercy as requested by His Holiness, Pope Francis, and call all women to see our joy as we live the Gospel message," said Sheila Hopkins, NCCW President.Speakers for the 2017 National Convention include: Mary Rice Hasson, a Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C. where she directs the Catholic Women's Forum, an initiative that responds to Pope Francis' call for Catholic women to assume a higher profile within the Church; Stacy Thomlison, missionary for the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS); Dale Recinella, Catholic lay chaplain to death row inmates as well as author of several books on the death penalty; and Mother Susan Catherine, a former Nacogdoches County judge who founded the order of the Daughters of Divine Hope in 2010. The order welcomes women over the age of 25, with a particular openness to widows and older women.The Convention early bird rate of $300 expires on June 30, 2017. Visit nccw.org for more information and to register for this informative gathering. Two tours are also available.NCCW's mission is to act through its members to support, empower and educate all Catholic women in spirituality, leadership and service. Its programs respond with Gospel values to the needs of the Church and society in the modern world. To request an interview with NCCW President Sheila Hopkins, contact [email protected]

Share Tweet