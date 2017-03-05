Lifetree Cafés Invite Discussion on The Shack Movie www.LifetreeCafe.com



Images and interviews are available upon request. Contact: Adam Bohlmeyer, Marketing Specialist, Lifetree Café, 970-292-4340, [email protected] LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 23, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The film "The Shack" will be discussed at Lifetree Café community forums around the country during the week of March 5, 2017.The film adaption of the New York Times Bestseller "The Shack" is scheduled to release nationally on March 3, and features Academy Award–winner Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures and The Help), Sam Worthington (Avatar), and Grammy Award–winner Tim McGraw.The Lifetree Café program, titled "Meeting God Face to Face: A Surprising Encounter From The Shack," features a clip from the film and invites discussion of loss, redemption, and various views of God.According to Lifetree's National Director Craig Cable, "We are thrilled to have our Lifetree Café venues serve as a safe and welcoming place where people can talk openly about their experiences and beliefs as they relate to this powerful and thought-provoking film."Lifetree Café is a national network of venues where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, coffeehouse-type setting.Lifetree Café locations and a preview of the "Meeting God Face to Face," program may be found at Lifetreecafe.com Questions about the Lifetree Café program may be directed to Adam Bohlmeyer at (970) 292-4340 or [email protected] Images and interviews are available upon request.