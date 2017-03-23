Press Conference: #FreeSpeechBus Affirming Biological Sex and Criticizing Gender Ideology Launches in New York During U.N. Women's Conference

NEW YORK, March 20, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- A tour bus affirming biological sex and criticizing transgender ideology, known as the #FreeSpeechBus, will launch this week during the United Nations' sixty-first session of the Commission on the Status of Women.

The text on the #FreeSpeechBus reads:

It's Biology:

Boys are boys… And always will be

Girls are girls… And always will be

You can't change sex. Respect for all.

The #FreeSpeechBus's North American tour will begin with a press conference on Thursday, March 23 at 12:00pm Noon ET, outside the United Nations building on the steps of the Dag Hammarskjold Plaza.

When: Thursday, March 23, 2017, 12:00 noon ET





Where: Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, E 47th St, New York, NY, 10017





Who: Ignacio Arsuaga, Brian Brown, and Gregory Mertz

The sponsors of the bus—including Ignacio Arsuaga, President of CitizenGO, and Brian Brown, President of the International Organization for the Family—will speak at the press conference. They will address the dangers posed by the promotion of "sexual orientation and gender identity" in education, legislation, and international instruments.

An identical #FreeSpeechBus has been touring Spain over the past two weeks and has generated heated controversy for its message that "boys are boys and always will be," and "girls are girls and always will be."

Spanish municipalities have censored and immobilized the European bus, and the hacker group Anonymous even launched an attack against CitizenGO's website in retaliation. Chelsea Clinton criticized the bus in a tweet, warning not to bring such as bus to the United States.

"The Spanish #FreeSpeechBus has become an international phenomenon because proponents of gender ideology refuse to allow dissenting voices to be heard," said Ignacio Arsuaga, President of CitizenGO. "We are excited to launch this bold message of common sense in the United States on the occasion of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women. We intend to firmly advocate for our ideals while respecting the dignity all individuals," he added.

CitizenGO is a community of active citizens who work together, using online petitions and action alerts as a resource, to defend and promote life, family, and liberty. The #FreeSpeechBus will make stops in New York, New Haven, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. over the next two weeks.