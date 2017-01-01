Worldwide Marriage Encounter Perception Survey for North America Ending Thursday (Oct. 5, 2017)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Participation in a short perception survey concerning Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME) will end this Thursday, Oct. 5th, 2017. The survey, which is in both English and Spanish, can be accessed by going to http://tiny.cc/WWME-Perceptions-Survey or http://tiny.cc/EMM-Perceptions-Survey or http://tiny.cc/EMM-Percepciones-Encuesta , it was announced today by Carlos & Citlalli Palomares and Fr. Vincent Clemente, the WWME North American Weekend Pillar Ecclesial Team.

"We have exceeded over 2000 survey takers in the last two months and as we wrap up the project we want to give everyone, especially married couples who have not attended a Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekend, the opportunity to give their input to the survey questions," said the Palomares and Fr. Clemente.

The survey takes 5 to 7 minutes to complete and can be completely anonymous. Each spouse can complete the survey separately. The results of the survey will be announced in mid-October at the United States WWME board meeting.

The survey was created so that WWME leaders can see how married couples perceive Worldwide Marriage Encounter and its various programs.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter has been offering weekend experiences for over 49 years and is considered the original faith-based marriage enrichment program. The programs are continually updated to keep abreast of changes in society, and WWME now offers evening and half-day programs that are presented at parishes and other church facilities. The weekend program, traditionally presented as an overnight experience at a hotel or retreat center, can also be presented at the parish where the couples return to their homes in the evenings. WWME has a presence in almost 100 countries, which makes it the largest pro-marriage movement in the world. In North America, the WWME programs are presented in English, Spanish, French, and Korean languages.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers married couples the opportunity to spend time together away from the busyness of the world to focus on each other. Priests are also encouraged to attend a WWME weekend, which offers insights into their relationship with the church and their parishioners, and how their Sacrament of Holy Orders interacts with the Sacrament of Matrimony. WWME offers tools for building and maintaining a strong, Christian marriage in today's world. To learn more about the Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekends online, go to wwme.org, or contact the WWME national office at (909) 863-9963.