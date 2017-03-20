A Post-Abortive Woman who Seeks to End the Abortion Epidemic Releases New Book

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Cathy Harris of Washington, DC, knows firsthand the pain and sorrow that follows an abortion, having had one at a young age. In her new book, Created to Live: Becoming the Answer for an Abortion-Free Community, Harris seeks to start a conversation that few are brave enough to have.

While the topic of abortion can be heavy and overwhelming, Created to Live is anything but. Harris, a minister's daughter, uses personal insight acquired through her own story to offer advice and encouragement to those who have made the decision to abort. While it may be true many people have never faced something as sorrowful as abortion in their own lives, a surprising number of people, including Christians, have loved ones or friends who have. A recent survey by Care Net found that "70% of women who consider an abortion consider themselves a Christian."

Harris also admonishes the Church to reconsider and change the way it responds to abortions by instead focusing on reflecting and sharing Christ and His love, which can bring about a culture that chooses life--a culture that allows for abortions but sees them as unwanted and unnecessary. Harris says, "Women who are struggling within our walls as well as outside our walls will have a safe place to come home to. I pray that all of our communities will become abortion-free communities as we disciple, honor, and shepherd well the lives God has entrusted to us." Harris desires that Created to Live brings hope to an otherwise hopeless conversation and helps end the abortion epidemic we face today.