Easter Children's Book Release: 'The Easter Miracle'

Just in time for Easter, author Tawney Anderson has released her new children's book: "The Easter Miracle," the second book in the 'Jenny Adventure Series.'



Tawney has combined her talents as a playwright and theater director to create a unique host of characters that bring this Easter story to life. Combined with animal character illustrations, "The Easter Miracle" creates theatre of the mind that will leave a heart-warming impression in the minds of all children, while exemplifying why we celebrate Easter.



Jenny and her friends are back in this sequel to "A Nativity Christmas." "The Easter Miracle" brings life and death drama to the barn as readers sit on the edge of their seats to see if Millie, the family's cow, can safely deliver her new calf. Jenny feels uneasy and constantly fights her desire to stay by Millie's side rather than go to school and sing in her church's Easter play. But the night of her solo, she KNOWS something is wrong. After her performance she pulls her family and new Cherokee friend, Jonathan, back to the barn at full speed to save Millie. Jenny and her family, animals and friends included, must pull together, trust God and give their all to save the baby and witness this Easter Miracle.



Tawney Anderson grew up in an untamed area in Oregon. The woods was her favorite place to explore with her siblings and their collie dog, Laddie. After graduating from the University of Washington and starting a family, Tawney and her husband insisted on raising their daughter away from the city lights, in a horse community near Los Angeles. There the family raised horses, chickens, dogs, cats, birds and any other creature that may have needed their help.



Tawney is excited to continue her journey inspiring young readers. "The Easter Miracle" is the second of four books in the 'Jenney Adventure Series.' Book three, "Hamilton Saves the 4th of July," will be released in June of 2017.



