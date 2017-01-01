Nehemiah Week on Spiritual Warfare Follows Irma to Central Florida

Contact: Randall, 877-916-1180, [email protected]



ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 16, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Join us for Nehemiah Week--the theme of our week long event is, "SPIRITUAL WARFARE IN THE MARKETPLACE" October 16-22 at The Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, 9939 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL.



Including these events:

October 16 Kingdom Business Tour

Visiting First Presbyterian Orlando, Charles Clayton Construction, Lift Orlando, and Hosanna Builders



October 17-19 Biblical Entrepreneurship Conference

Speakers: Peter Lowe, Tom Mears, Vickie Norris, and more



October 19 E-Community Investor's Forum

Entrepreneurs from around the world present their business plans and pitch for funding from our investor judges.



October 20 International Business Plan Competition

With real cash prizes at stake, competitors from around the world come together to present their business plans in hopes of being judged to have the best one in the competition.



October 21 Young Biblical Entrepreneurship Conference

At this one day conference, kids aged 11 to 17 learn biblical principles of finance, how to start a business and even construct a business plan.



October 21 Celebration Banquet

Partners from around the world (and around Orlando) come together to celebrate what God is doing in the international business arena!

Go here for more information: nehemiahproject.org/nehemiah-week/ or call Randall at (877) 916-1180 or email [email protected]