Missions Champion David Platt Brings 'Radical' Message to Unreached People's Campaign Best-selling author and Southern Baptist leader to keynote International Day for the Unreached alliance celebration and challenge June 4



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 26, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Best-selling author and missions leader David Platt will bring a message of support and challenge to this year's International Day for the Unreached (DayForTheUnreached.org), urging greater commitment to taking the gospel to the millions who have yet to hear about Jesus.



Photo: David Platt, best-selling author and Southern Baptist leader to keynote International Day for the Unreached alliance celebration and challenge.



President of IMB, the international missions board of the Southern Baptist Convention, and author of the widely acclaimed Radical, Platt is to be the keynote speaker for June 4's national event, set on Pentecost Sunday. His message will be part of a Facebook Live broadcast (facebook.com/dayfortheunreached) that will also feature a live concert by former American Idol finalist and contemporary Christian recording artist, Phil Stacey.



Many churches across the country are expected to participate in the International Day for the Unreached, organized by an alliance of seven missions organizations working to educate, inspire and motivate North American Christians to be passionate and active in world evangelization efforts among the more than 2 billion people who do NOT know about Christ.



"There is no more pressing need than for a greater focus on the unreached peoples of our world," said Platt. "At IMB we are committed to doing all that we can to help see the good news taken to every people group on the planet. That's why I am delighted to add my voice to those leading this important International Day for the Unreached."



Launched in 2016 by the Alliance for the Unreached, the International Day for the Unreached aims to stir churches and their members to greater involvement in efforts to take the message of the good news to those who have not heard the Gospel. Currently less than 0.5 percent of American evangelicals’ giving goes to ministry among the world’s least evangelized, where only 5 percent of missionaries are serving.



The event is being staged on Pentecost Sunday, marking the day when the Holy Spirit fell upon the early church, empowering it to respond to Jesus' Great Commission to "go into all the world and preach the gospel."



The Facebook Live event—to be broadcast at 7 pm EST on June 4—will include brief video messages from each of the seven members of the alliance: Bibles For The World, GMI, Missio Nexus, Partners International, Reach Beyond, Operation Mobilization and World Mission.



As part of the International Day for the Unreached, churches are being encouraged to focus their sermons and programs for the day on the challenge and opportunity before them to get more involved in efforts to take the gospel to those who have not heard it yet. Members are being urged to share the Manifesto for the Unreached, committing to making support for world missions a higher priority, and to participate in a special 30-day prayer focus on unreached peoples and missions activity.



For more information, go to DayForTheUnreached.org.



The International Day for the Unreached (www.dayfortheunreached.org) is an initiative of the Alliance for the Unreached, a group of evangelistic ministries including Bibles For The World (www.biblesfortheworld.org), GMI (www.gmi.org), Missio Nexus (www.missionexus.org), Operation Mobilization (www.omusa.org), Partners International (www.partnersintl.org), Reach Beyond (www.reachbeyond.org), and World Mission (www.worldmission.cc).



