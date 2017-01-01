Judicial Watch Statement on Justice Department's Decision Not to Charge Lois Lerner in IRS Scandal Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch, 202-646-5172



WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made the following statement regarding the Department of Justice's decision not to bring charges against Lois Lerner, former director of the Exempt Organizations Unit of the IRS, whose own emails place her at the heart of the politicization of the IRS for the targeting of conservative groups: I have zero confidence that the Justice Department did an adequate review of the IRS scandal. In fact, we're still fighting the Justice Department and the IRS for records about this very scandal. Today's decision comes as no surprise considering that the FBI collaborated with the IRS and is unlikely to investigate or prosecute itself. President Trump should order a complete review of the whole issue. Meanwhile, we await accountability for IRS Commissioner Koskinen, who still serves and should be drummed out of office. Judicial Watch released 294 pages of FBI "302" documents revealing top Washington IRS officials, including Lois Lerner and Holly Paz, knew the agency was specifically targeting "Tea Party" and other conservative organizations two full years before disclosing it to Congress and the public. An FBI 302 document contains detailed narratives of FBI agent investigations. The Obama Justice Department and FBI investigations into the Obama IRS scandal resulted in no criminal charges.



The FBI 302 documents confirm the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) 2013 report that said, "Senior IRS officials knew that agents were targeting conservative groups for special scrutiny as early as 2011." Lerner did not reveal the targeting until May 2013, in response to a planted question at an American Bar Association conference. The new documents reveal that then-acting IRS Commissioner Steven Miller actually wrote Lerner's response: "They used names like Tea Party or Patriots and they selected cases simply because the applications had those names in the title. That was wrong, that was absolutely incorrect, insensitive, and inappropriate."



Judicial Watch's litigation forced the IRS first to say that emails belonging to Lerner were supposedly missing and later declare to the court that the emails were on IRS back-up systems. Lerner was one of the top officials responsible for the IRS' targeting of President Obama's political opponents. Judicial Watch exposed various IRS record keeping problems: In June 2014, the IRS claimed to have "lost" responsive emails belonging to Lerner and other IRS officials.



In July 2014 Judge Emmett Sullivan ordered the IRS to submit to the court a written declaration under oath about what happened to Lerner's "lost" emails. The sworn declarations proved to be less than forthcoming.



In August 2014, Department of Justice attorneys for the IRS finally admitted to Judicial Watch that Lerner's emails, indeed all government computer records, are backed up by the federal government in case of a government-wide catastrophe. The IRS' attorneys also disclosed that Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) was looking at several of these backup tapes. MORE: www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-statement-justice-departments-decision-not-charge-lois-lerner-irs-scandal/

