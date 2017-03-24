Beautiful and Redesigned Full-Color Edition of Bestselling The Woman's Study Bible Offers Renewal, Hope, and Transformation

NASHVILLE, March 24, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Since the publication of the first edition of The Woman's Study Bible, over 1.5 million copies have been sold. Now The Woman's Study Bible is available in a beautiful full-color redesign, inviting women to receive God's truth for balance, hope, and transformation.



"The Woman's Study Bible poignantly reveals the Word of God to women and includes special features designed to speak to a woman's heart," says Daniel Marrs, associate publisher, Thomas Nelson Bible Group. "Scripture-based insights appear throughout the Bible text, helping women understand how godly womanhood grows from an identity as a Christ-follower and as a child of the Kingdom."



The Woman's Study Bible reflects the contributions of over 80 women from a wide variety of ethnic, denominational, educational, and occupational backgrounds.



Features of The Women's Study Bible include:

Beautiful full-color design throughout



Detailed biographical portraits of over 100 biblical women



Thousands of extensive verse-by-verse study notes



Over 300 in-text topical articles on relevant issues



Insightful essays by women who are recognized experts in the fields of theology, biblical studies, archaeology, and philosophy



Book introductions and outlines



Hundreds of full-color in-text maps, charts, timelines, and family trees



Quotes from godly women throughout history



Set of full-page maps of the biblical world



Topical index



Concordance

The Woman's Study Bible goes on sale March 28, 2017, and is available in five bindings:

ISBN 9780718086749, Hardcover, Full-Color, 2,112 pages, $49.99



ISBN 9780718086831, Cloth over Board, Pink Floral, Full-Color, 2,112 pages, $79.99



ISBN 9780718086824, Cloth over Board, Pink Floral, Full-Color, Indexed, 2,112 pages, $89.99



ISBN 9780718086770, Imitation Leather, Brown/Burgundy, Full-Color, 2,112 pages, $79.99



SBN 9780718086862, Imitation Leather, Brown/Burgundy, Full-Color, Indexed, 2,112 pages, $89.99

Thomas Nelson is a world leading publisher and provider of Christian content and has been providing readers with quality inspirational product for more than 200 years. As part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., the publishing group provides multiple formats of award-winning Bibles, books, gift books, cookbooks, curriculum and digital content, with distribution of its products in more than 100 countries.