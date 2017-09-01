Toledo Abortion Biz Fined $40,000 for Mishandling Medical Emergency Amid OH Supreme Court Challenge of Hospital Transfer Agreement Contact: Troy Newman, President, 316-683-6790 ext. 111; Cheryl Sullenger, Senior Vice President, 316-516-3034; both with Operation Rescue, [email protected]



TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 11, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is seeking to impose a fine of $40,000 against Capital Care Network, an abortion facility in Toledo, Ohio, after a complaint inspection found five "serious licensure violations" related to a mishandled abortion-related medical emergency on April 1, 2017.



This fine is particularly significant since the Capital Care Network is expected to argue before the Ohio Supreme Court tomorrow that hospital transfer agreements are unnecessary and place an "undue burden" on women seeking abortions.



Operation Rescue received documents from the ODH in response to a four-month old public records request that shed further light on the nature of the patient emergency and the callous attitude of the abortion business staff toward their critically injured patient.



According to a letter from ODH Director Lance Himes and an attached inspection report, on April 11, 2017, ODH representatives inspected the Capital Care Network. This was in response to a complaint submitted on Operation Rescue's recommendation by a pro-life activist who witnessed the April 1 incident.



The inspection report indicated that "Patient 1" was 11.5 weeks pregnant when she reported to the Capital Care Network for a suction abortion using a plastic vacuum tip. An ultrasound revealed possible retained tissue, but after an inspection of the aborted baby remains, staff reported that they found "placenta with complete fetal parts." The unnamed abortionist noted in Patient 1's chart, "possible perforation of bowel in cavity," then ordered that she be "transferred to the hospital for an ultrasound."



In order for a bowel to be perforated by a plastic vacuum tip during an abortion, it would require the uterus to be perforated first. The combined uterine and bowel perforations are life-threatening injuries.



The staff member that transported the woman in her private vehicle, Shuyler Beckwith, was asked by inspectors why emergency policies that required staff to call an ambulance for hospital transport were not followed.



Beckwith coldly responded, "I guess the Doctor didn't feel it was that much of an emergency."



An eye-witness told Operation Rescue that an African-American woman was brought out the back entrance of the abortion facility and loaded into Beckwith's Ford Focus during the April 1 incident. The woman was doubled over in pain and walked only with assistance. Another eyewitness saw Beckwith drop off the woman at the Toledo Hospital emergency room entrance.



The inspection report noted five serious violations identified by the Department of Health, including failure to transport the patient properly without the medical records accompanying her.



"It is obvious that Capital Care wanted to conceal the fact that they utterly botched an abortion," said Newman. "These are people who cannot be trusted one iota to tell the truth, but can be counted on to endanger their patients' lives in order to cover up their dangerously shoddy practices."



Capital Care Network attorneys requested a hearing on the $40,000 fine in a faxed letter to the ODH dated September 7, 2017.



They are also set to appear before the Ohio Supreme Court on September 12, at 9 a.m. for oral arguments in the state's attempt to enforce licensing requirements, including the hospital transfer agreement provision, that Capital Care Network cannot meet. If successful, Capital Care Network would be forced to close.



Read the Letter of Intent to Fine and the inspection report.



Read today's full report from Operation Rescue



