Hot New Christian Mystery Novel, 'Hidden in Harmony,' Released Today



To learn more about author JR Thompson and his new release, please check out his website at Contact: JR Thompson, 406-200-1600SALTESE, Mont., Oct. 14, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Christian author JR Thompson proves books can keep readers on the edges of their seats without the aid of foul language or inappropriate sexual scenes. His new Christian mystery novel is action-packed, realistic, and full of unexpected twists and turns.The book centers around a devoted Christian family who comes home one night to find a beggar sitting on their doorstep in desperate need of food to eat and a warm place to sleep. Trying to obey God's command to feed the hungry and clothe the naked, they take him into their home only to find he has formerly been accused of terrifying acts. They don't want to turn the homeless fellow away based upon unproven allegations, so they begin a little bit of private investigation work. In so doing, they are met with some serious opposition - threats, stalkings, kidnappings, and even murder - yet the family continues their investigative efforts.Thompson said, "One night I had somewhat of a nightmare and when I woke up the next morning, I had to write it all down. I knew that nightmare could easily be converted into a novel and boy was I ever right!"To learn more about author JR Thompson and his new release, please check out his website at www.jrthompsonbooks.com/

