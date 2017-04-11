Fatima 100 Year Anniversary Honored by Nationally Known Catholic Artist, Nellie Edwards with 'Jacinta's Miracle Veil' Contact: Nellie Edwards,



Mother of 8, Edwards, who desired to evangelize the Fatima message to her 24 grandchildren through the timeless message of Fatima, has woven this message into an engaging fictional story of a young girl about to make her First Holy Communion.



Edwards explains, "The message of Fatima comes alive as little Jacinta learns lessons in humility, the power of prayer, divine providence, and gratitude. Jacinta does not understand what is truly important about the occasion, thinking it's all about the dress! Through the example of Blessed Jacinta Marto, little Jacinta's heart is gradually reoriented and comes to love The Real Presence of Jesus in the Holy Communion."



Fr. Donald Calloway, MIC, author of Champions of The Rosary, explains, "Nellie Edwards is to be commended for this truly heart-warming story. Children will learn about the important messages of Our Lady of Fatima and ultimately, the love of Jesus, who gives Himself totally in every Holy Communion."



"Our Lady of Fatima desires children to truly love and live the Fatima message, leading to union with Christ. I am so grateful to John C. Preiss, President of the Fatima Family Apostolate, for their support of this evangelization tool of the Fatima message," states Edwards. Founded in 1986 by the late Father Robert Joseph Fox, at the Vatican's encouragement, the Fatima Family Apostolate's mission is to promote the message of Fatima and the sanctification of family life, serving as a Public Association of the Faithful under the World Apostolate of Fatima International umbrella.



The book also serves as a keepsake book, as it includes pages for children to record the date, photos, and memories of their First Communion and is scheduled to released April 24, 2017, and is available for pre-sale through www.FatimaChildrensBooks.com . This book is also being offered at wholesale, as well as to parishes and schools as a fundraiser to evangelize to First Communicants. Edwards is available for interviews and plans to also release a companion book, "Francisco's Miracle Lamb," later during this Fatima centennial year.

