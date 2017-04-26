'The Star' Offers First Look at Characters, Adds New Celebrity Voice Talent www.TheStarMovie.com



CULVER CITY, Calif., April 26, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- From Sony Pictures Animation, THE STAR offers a first look at four characters from the anticipated faith-and-family film, and announces the addition of three-time Emmy® winner Patricia Heaton as Edith the cow's voice to join its outstanding cast.



Premiering Nov. 10th, 2017, THE STAR tells the story of the first Christmas through the eyes of the animals who witnessed it.



See the animated characters here.



The voice cast already included Steven Yeun (Bo the donkey), Kelly Clarkson (Leah the horse), Aidy Bryant (Ruth the sheep), Keegan-Michael Key (Dave the dove), Kristin Chenoweth (Mouse), Anthony Anderson (Zach the goat), Gabriel Iglesias (Rufus the dog), Ving Rhames (Thaddeus the dog), national radio personality Delilah Rene (Elizabeth), Kris Kristofferson (Old Donkey), Gina Rodriguez (Mary), Zachary Levi (Joseph) and Oprah Winfrey (Deborah) and Tyler Perry (Cyrus) and Tracy Morgan (Felix) as the three camels, and Christopher Plummer (King Herod).



"THE STAR is the perfect family movie! It gives an 'animals'-eye view' of the first Christmas in a way that is funny, engaging and inspiring," Patricia Heaton said. "Moms, dads, grandparents and kids will be swept up in the adventure of a new look at a timeless story."



"THE STAR brings the true story of Christmas alive in an exciting new way—through the eyes of the animals that witnessed it," said American Idol and Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson. "I love horses, so it's a thrill to give voice to one in this wonderful faith film for the entire family."



DeVon Franklin, executive producer on THE STAR, is well known for the now-classic faith film MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN.



"THE STAR brilliantly tells the story of the first Christmas from the perspective of the adventurous animals who contributed to the journey and bore witness to the miraculous birth of Jesus Christ," said Executive Producer DeVon Franklin. "The entire family will laugh and be inspired as they experience the power of faith, friends and courage through the eyes of these brave, heroic animals."



THE STAR is directed by Academy Award® nominated writer/director Timothy Reckart (HEAD OVER HEELS); executive-produced by DeVon Franklin (MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN), Lisa Henson and Brian Henson (The Jim Henson Company) Ben Waisbren; produced by Jennifer Magee-Cook; with a story by Simon Moore and Carlos Kotkin; and screenplay by Carlos Kotkin. Digital animation by Cinesite Studios. COLUMBIA PICTURES and AFFIRM Films present in association with Walden Films/LStar Capital in association with Franklin Entertainment/The Jim Henson Company. A SONY PICTURES ANIMATION Film.



A small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a lovable sheep who has lost her flock and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told – the first Christmas.



ABOUT SONY PICTURES ANIMATION

Sony Pictures Animation produces a variety of animated and family entertainment for audiences around the world. The studio is following its worldwide comedy hits—the record-breaking monster comedies Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Transylvania 2, the hybrid live action/animated blockbusters The Smurfs and The Smurfs 2, and the mouth-watering Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs movies—with the fully animated reboot Smurfs: The Lost Village in April 2017; a surprising and comic take at the secret world inside our phones with The Emoji Movie in July 2017; the inspirational The Star in November 2017; Hotel Transylvania 3 in July 2018; and an animated Spider-Man feature from the minds of directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord in December 2018. The studio, in conjunction with Aardman Animations, has produced two critically acclaimed feature films: the CG-animated family comedy Arthur Christmas; and the Academy Award® nominated stop-frame animated high-seas adventure, The Pirates! Band of Misfits. In 2007, Surf's Up also received an Academy Award® nomination for Best Animated Feature Film; a sequel entitled Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania now available on digital and DVD. The division, whose first feature film Open Season led to a very successful movie franchise including the brand new Open Season: Scared Silly now available on digital, DVD and Blu-ray, was founded in 2002. Sony Pictures Animation is a division of the Sony Pictures Motion Pictures Group.



ABOUT SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition and distribution; television production, acquisition and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. For additional information, go to www.sonypictures.com.



ABOUT AFFIRM FILMS

AFFIRM Films is a division of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (SPWA), a Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) company, dedicated to producing, acquiring and marketing films that inspire, uplift and entertain audiences. For more information go to www.AFFIRMFilms.com.



ABOUT FRANKLIN ENTERTAINMENT

Franklin Entertainment is a dynamic multi-media entertainment company that produces inspirational and uplifting content. Helmed by producer, best-selling author, preacher and motivational speaker DeVon Franklin.



