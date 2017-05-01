Islam Prayer Focus Aims to Replace Fear with Faith and Love

Thousands of American Christians to join global 30 Days of Prayer for the Muslim World effort to further 'great turning' to Christ

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 1, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- As terrorist strikes fuel anti-Muslim sentiments in many parts of the world, tens of thousands of American Christians are joining a movement seeking to replace fear and hate with faith and love.

They will be taking part in the annual worldwide 30 Days of Prayer for the Muslim World focus ( www.30daysprayer.com ) which will see millions of Christians globally praying May 27 to through June 25 for followers of Islam to come to know Jesus Christ.

Organized to coincide with Ramadan, one of the high points of the Muslim calendar during which adherents fast as a mark of their devotion, the event aims to raise awareness of and encourage new efforts to reach out to Muslims "around the world and across the street."

Around 100,000 copies of this year's daily prayer guide--in adult and children's editions--are being distributed in the United States and Canada by WorldChristian.com ( www.worldchristian.com ), whose director Paul Filidis, is the North American coordinator for the annual global prayer effort launched in 1993.

The emphasis is on praying for Muslims, not praying against them.

"Prayer expands our ability to love," said Filidis. "As you pray for people, you can't help but get God's perspective and his heart for them, which is very different from the fear, anger or even hate that is so easily incited when only focusing on the actions of extremists."

Also available in digital form, the full-color 30-day prayer guide features a specific issue or area of the Muslim world for each day, helping participants gain a better understanding of Muslims and providing pointers for prayer.

With around 30 other language editions now available in different parts of the world, over the years the 30-day prayer focus has played a significant part in a story being written in the Islamic world that is very different from the negative ones that gain most media attention.

According to missions strategist David Garrison, author of A Wind in the House of Islam, "We are in the midst of the greatest turning of Muslims to Christ in 14 centuries." Most has occurred in the last 30 years--"a time period that coincides with the modern prayer movement for Muslims." At its heart is the 30 Days of Prayer for the Muslim World initiative, he says.

By taking part in the prayer focus, Christians will be "joining the Holy Spirit's work in drawing Muslims to Christ," says John Stonestreet, president of The Chuck Colson Center for Christian Worldview. "Every church should be wrestling with how God might have them reach out to and pray for Muslims around the world and in their communities."

The prayer focus is organized to coincide with Ramadan because it is a time when many Muslims are much more aware of spiritual matters, said Filidis. "Being part of 30 Days is a way to address the fear, anger and even hatred that is so easily evoked--even in Christian hearts and minds--by today's news headlines."

Copies of the 30 Days of Prayer for the Muslim World guide are available from WorldChristian.com for $3 per copy, or in bulk for distribution.

WorldChristian.com is a missions-focused resource center for books, curriculum, DVDs and other materials informing Christians about important social, cultural, and religious news and trends around the world.